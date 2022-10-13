Netflix Reveals Final Price And Launch Date For Ad-Supported Subscriptions

The day has come, with Netflix set to officially introduce ads to the platform very soon. Six months ago the streamer announced the lower-priced ad-supported plan, and has now announced the plan will be available for U.S. consumers on November 3. This plan will cost $6.99 a month in the United States, and will also be available in 12 other countries including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, the UK, and more.

The streaming service's announcement notes that their current streaming plans will not be impacted by this. What this means is there will be four pricing plans available for those looking for a Netflix subscription .

With the ad plan, there will be 15 to 30-second commercials that will play during shows, according to Netflix.

More to come.