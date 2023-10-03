Netflix Reportedly Raising Prices Yet Again, And It’s Not The Only Streaming Service Doing So

Conventional wisdom tells us that there is a time to reap, and a time to sow. Streaming services seem to be doing both at the moment, as they’re sowing the seeds for future price increases that are happening down the line. With Disney+ subscription holders feeling that pinch in the coming weeks, it looks like Netflix is also reportedly raising its prices yet again. Furthermore, one of the younger streaming players on the 2023 TV schedule landscape is looking to grab themselves some more cash as well.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix’s Upcoming Price Increase Is Still A Bit Of A Mystery

The Wall Street Journal (via The Verge ) has apparently picked up on word that after the SAG-AFTRA actor’s strike ends, the streaming pioneer will be raising its prices yet again. While there are no reports as to how much the increase will be, or when it’ll take effect, the U.S. and Canada are the first two markets that will be hit by this mysterious new roll out.

It’s an announcement that comes at a time when some subscribers might have a little more money to invest in the company. As Netflix’s DVD rental service closed last week , those who were still embracing its physical media roots might not be resistant to this undefined reality.

This is even in the face of the company’s password crackdown policy, which apparently hasn’t slowed its financial growth in the slightest. Perhaps this was also the inspiration for fellow digital content provider Discovery+ to get in on the price hike bandwagon.

(Image credit: Discovery+)

A Discovery+ Price Hike Has Just Been Announced

While we don’t know exactly how much of an increase is to be expected from Netflix, we do know the details behind Discovery+’s upcoming price increase. The company issued a recent press release stating that effective immediately, its rates in the US and Canada are also going up for new subscribers.

U.S. and Canadian subscribers to the ad-free Discovery+ service will now be paying $8.99 in local currency, as opposed $6.99. Meanwhile, U.S. ad-lite subscribers will not see an increase, but Canadian users will now be paying $5.99 CAD, as opposed to $4.99 CAD.

Existing Discovery+ subscription holders in either country should expect these increases to kick in effective November 2nd. Along with this news came the following statement on the new subscription increase, and its intended mission:

This is the first time Discovery+ has increased the price of a monthly subscription in these markets since launching in January 2021. This will allow us to continue to provide can’t miss-stories in the food, home, relationships, true crime, paranormal genres - plus so much more.