Of Course, The Internet Has Thoughts After Netflix Announces Big Price Increases (Again): ‘Yes, I Think I Will Delete My Subscription’

Everyone who loves relaxing on the couch with a good TV binge or movie night has been able to live it up in the age of streaming. For years now, we’ve had some of the best streaming services available to us whenever we wanted to indulge our love of anything from the MCU to the Golden Girls and classic movies to the new entries on the 2025 TV schedule . But, with every amazing new way to enjoy things like your Netflix subscription , the past few years have seen a number of streaming price increases that have angered many. So, of course, the internet has thoughts after Netflix announced yet another big price increase.

While many of us were digging into Cameron Diaz’s return to movies and helping Back In Action hit #1 on Netflix , the granddaddy of all streamers was quietly preparing to announce yet another price hike, which was made official on January 21 in its quarterly investor letter (via Variety ). As you might imagine (while you grit your teeth, I assume) folks have had a lot to say about this online, and took to X to air their frustrations:

Yea I think I will delete my subscription

Im seriously considering Cancelling my @netflix subscription these constant price hikes are getting out of hand they would rather increase prices then to lose a nickel of profit

Netflix costing almost as much as your phone bill is pretty wild behavior. Can't see this model going too much longer.

So, here are the full details. Though the streamer also announced its largest ever quarterly increase in subscribers, the Standard Plan without ads will go up to $17.99 monthly, while the Premium Plan has been upped to $24.99 a month (there’s that phone bill payment one X user noted). In addition, adding an extra member to your account will now cost $8.99 every month (that's up by $1), and, for the first time, the Standard Plan with ads has gone up to $7.99 a month (another $1 increase).

If you’re now wondering how much you paid back in the day for Netflix, well, one X user took the time to share a handy chart with everyone while stating their decision to finally cancel the service:

Goodbye @netflix. You finally implemented the price increase that broke my back. #cancelled pic.twitter.com/nWnsXUSoaWJanuary 22, 2025

Wow. Never thought I’d look back at 2012 as the good ol’ days, but here we are. Obviously, there’s a lot more to watch and do on Netflix now as opposed to 2012, as there are games to play, live events like weekly WWE Monday Night Raw viewings and NFL games on Christmas , and a whopping selection of standard entertainment options, including all 2025 Netflix movies and TV show releases . However, some subscribers simply don’t care about that:

ANOTHER Netflix price hike? pic.twitter.com/81PlaRBK6VJanuary 21, 2025

As everything, maybe even especially our favorite streaming services, continue to cost more, many people will simply have to make the decision to eliminate one or several services. But, with Netflix and others still growing, there will likely always be someone to take the place of any subscribers lost.