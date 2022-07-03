Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On July 3, 2022

If you've been keeping up with the Netflix Top 10 rankings this weekend, then you surely know that there’s an array of intriguing options on the movie and TV lists. The former has been led by Sing 2 as of late, while the latter still belongs to the dominant Stranger Things. While there have been other moves here and there, Saturday featured an interesting development: nothing on the TV list shifted from Friday. That’s no longer the case, however, on this fine Sunday, July 3, and we’re going to dive on in and see what’s changed:

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - July 3, 2022

Animated showstopper Sing 2 is still No. 1 on Netflix’s movies list in the U.S. It’s not hard to see why given the high praise it received upon release last year and i ts cast, which is filled with a ton of heavy hitters . With that, the movie remains in front of The Man from Toronto, which is still in second place. That’s still not bad for a movie that sees Kevin Hart face off with Woody Harrelson . Third place now has a new occupant in Jason Statham’s Wild Card, which leaped to that spot from seventh. (I had a feeling the 2015 thriller would shake things up in the standings.) Also, rising from eight to fourth is Old School , one of the seminal college comedies you can stream . And the fifth slot now belongs to Mark Wahlberg’s Contraband , which the star once hoped to turn into a reality TV series .

Hustle, the excellent basketball drama led by Adam Sandler, is now in sixth place, moving down two spots from Saturday. Behind it is the 2007 adaptation of The Mist, the movie that was in third place yesterday. The Dark Knight Rises has also entered the fight at No. 8 (and you can check out some behind-the-scenes facts about Christopher Nolan’s final Batman flick while you’re at it). Love & Gelato has since moved back four spaces to land in ninth, and tenth is occupied by another newcomer to the list, the critically acclaimed Zero Dark Thirty.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - July 2, 2022

Stranger Things remains the champ when it comes to the TV list. Fans eagerly awaited the second volume of Season 4, and that’s translating to some great buzz for those final two episodes. (Be warned: the finale is a lot, but fans are happy with at least one key aspect of it.) The Umbrella Academy is still following close behind the Duffer Brothers’ show, as it continues its stay in the No. 2 spot. The UnXplained and The Upshaws have also managed to hold on to third and fourth place, respectively. The fifth spot, however, has been taken by Pirate Gold of Adak, which worked its way up from ninth.

Snowflake Mountain proves that it shall not be moved, as the series is still in sixth place. Legacies (one of the shows that ended here in 2022 ) is currently in seventh, after having held fifth on Saturday. It’s followed by fellow CW drama All American, which has fallen only one spot and landed in the eighth position. Grey’s Anatomy, the show that held that place yesterday, is in ninth. Finally, returning to the trending list after a brief hiatus is The Lincoln Lawyer.

