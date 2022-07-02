Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On July 2, 2022

Stranger Things Season 4 came to its bombastic conclusion this past week when Volume 2 dropped on Friday. As you would expect, the newly released episodes made an impact on the Netflix Top 10 rankings in the U.S. On the TV side, the sci-fi horror hit has been duking it out with The Umbrella Academy, which dropped its third season nearly two weeks ago. And on the cinematic side of things, Sing 2 and Kevin Hart’s The Man from Toronto have been vying for the big spot on their list. So who sits atop both the TV and film trending lists and what other changes are we now seeing on this Saturday? Join me for some analysis, and we’ll answer those very questions.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - July 2, 2022

Sing 2 , which sports a star-studded cast , is still at the top of the hill when it comes to Netflix’s movies trending list in the U.S. The 2021 sequel has certainly been putting on a strong performance in the rankings. And its standing is all the more impressive considering that it topped a movie starring Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson. But The Man from Toronto , which featured some botched pronunciations , is still pretty high on the list, as it remains in second place. The 2007 adaptation of Stephen King’s The Mist is in third place, the same spot it held on Friday. Meanwhile, Adam Sandler’s Hustle - complete with its unique basketball scenes - has worked its way to the fourth slot after sitting in fifth at the end of the week. And YA romance Love & Gelato has jumped from sixth to fifth place.

Sylvester Stallone’s 2018 crime thriller, Backtrace, sits at No. 6 after dropping two spots. The seventh position features a newcomer to the list in the form of Wild Card , a 2015 action flick starring Jason Statham . Given how movies like those surprisingly enter the standings and make noise, I’m curious to see how it performs as time goes on. Eighth place also belongs to a new addition to the list, classic comedy Old School , which sports a cast led by Will Ferrell . Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller’s Spiderhead has fallen two slots to ninth, and It (which was in eighth on Friday) is holding on in tenth place.

1. Sing

2. The Man from Toronto

3. The Mist

4. Hustle

5. Love & Gelato

6. Backtrace

7. Wild Card

8. Old School

9. Spiderhead

10. It

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - July 2, 2022

I mean, would it really surprise you to learn that Stranger Things is still at No. 1 on the U.S.’ TV trending list? And it deserves the honor, too, because the Vol. 2 episodes were well worth the wait. (As for whether fans were right to worry about specific characters like Steve Harrington , you’ll just have to tune in for yourselves to find out.) Interestingly, the next few spots also didn’t see any changes from Friday to Saturday. That's right, The Umbrella Academy, The UnXplained, The Upshaws and Legacies are still in second, third, fourth and fifth place, respectively.

In addition, Snowflake Mountain managed to hold onto its position in sixth place, while All American and Grey’s Anatomy also remain in seventh and eighth, respectively. And yes, Pirate Gold of Adak Island is still in ninth, and Zoey 101 continues its stint in tenth. So it would appear that we have a rare instance in which an entire list remains unchanged from day to day. Kudos to each of the shows for staying consistent in that regard!

1. Stranger Things

2. The Umbrella Academy

3. The UnXplained

4. The Upshaws

5. Legacies

6. Snowflake Mountain

7. All American

8. Grey's Anatomy

9. Pirate Gold of Adak

10. Zoey 101

I’m expecting Stranger Things to remain at the top of the TV standings for at least the entirety of the coming week and, given what we’ve seen in the past, it could very well stay there even longer. The movies list is a bit harder to predict in the long run but, for the immediate future, I wouldn’t be too shocked if Sing 2 continues its run for at least a few more days. Definitely keep your eyes peeled for changes on those fronts and others, and be sure you grab a Netflix subscription so that you can check out all of these films and shows along with a host of others.

View the Netflix Top 10 lists for Friday, July 1, 2022.