See Reese Witherspoon Reunite With A Ton Of Heavy Hitters, Including Matthew McConaughey and Scarlett Johansson, At The Sing 2 Premiere

While most movie fans are a little hyper focused on Spider-Man: No Way Home right now, there’s another big sequel coming out very soon that is likely to do pretty well at the box office. Illumination’s Sing brought together a who’s who of celebrities and a collection of pop music’s greatest hits for success the first time around, and the sequel is likely to follow suit . And the stars of the new film were out recently for the premiere and Reese Witherspoon caught it all.

Reese Witherspoon plays the role of a pig named Rosita in the Sing films and she caught up with many of her co-stars on the red carpet when Sing 2 premiered recently. She got pictures of herself with Matthew McConaughey, Scarlett Johansson, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, and more. Check out the pictures below.

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) A photo posted by on

Red Carpet events like this always look like fun but this one has to be a little extra special for most of the cast. We didn’t see these sorts of events for a while when the pandemic was first causing havoc in the world. It has to be nice to just be able to get out and see people that you’re friends with and have some fun.

On top of that, you have the fact that, although all these stars are in the movie together, they likely haven’t seen each other for some time. Voice recording for animation is most often done on an individual basis, so it’s unlikely that any of these actors would have seen each other during production. This is all the more true as some of the voice recording was likely done in the last year of production, when pandemic restrictions would have limited interactions even more. There’s always more recording to do as changes to the stories are always happening in animated films .

Everybody here looks like they’re just having a blast. This may be because everybody is simply thrilled that the movie is finally here. We were supposed to see Sing 2 last Christmas , but like every other movie set for last year that did not happen. As such this movie has been, as far as we know, sitting on a shelf just waiting for release. At some point, when you put so much work into a movie you want people to see it.