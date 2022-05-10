Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On May 10, 2022

The action thrills are still on high and the laughs are even louder today among the Top 10 movies trending on Netflix, which includes a few original new releases. There is also plenty to laugh at, be thrilled by, or even cry about for audiences of all ages now appearing on the platform’s most popular TV shows for Tuesday, May 9, 2022. If you care to take a deeper look at what has changed or what has stayed the same on today’s lists of Netflix’s most popular titles, read on.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - May 10, 2022

Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen held the top spot of Netflix’s most popular movies for much of last week, until it was usurped over the weekend by viewer love for U.S. Marshals. As the 2020 British gangster flick has fallen five places from yesterday to the very bottom spot, the Tommy Lee Jones-led Fugitive spin-off from 1998 still holds Number One today, and is once again trailed by Den of Thieves, The Takedown, and Along for the Ride. While the new animated Marmaduke movie is now in fifth place, it looks like Happy Gilmore is still trending steadily with audiences, while Forgetting Sarah Marshall experienced an uptick in subscriber popularity - as did the Chadwick Boseman-led Jackie Robinson biopic, 42.

1. U.S. Marshals

2. Den Of Thieves

3. The Takedown

4. Along for the Ride

5. Marmaduke

6. Happy Gilmore

7. 42

8. Forgetting Sarah Marshall

9. Forrest Gump

10. The Gentlemen

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - May 10, 2022

I wonder if Ozark - topping Netflix’s most watched TV shows once again today - was ever as popular with fans as it has been since its final episodes premiered on Netflix a couple of weekends ago. The same question goes for the last season of Grace and Frankie, which traded places on the list with docuseries, Meltdown: Three Mile Island, to fall right behind the new suspenseful Spanish import, Welcome the Eden. Bridgerton also switched places with Wild Babies from yesterday, and Mike Myers’ The Pentaverate dropped to the Number 10 in viewership, but the biggest differences on the list today are the absence of Nigerian import Blood Sisters and the return of Cocomelon, which many young viewers helped in securing the ninth place spot.

1. Ozark

2. Welcome To Eden

3. Grace and Frankie

4. Meltdown: Three Mile Island

5. Selling Sunset

6. The Circle

7. Bridgerton

8. Wild Babies

9. Cocomelon

10. The Pentaverate

I might be willing to bet that, if Welcome to Eden continues to grow in popularity with audiences, it could be the first show to crack Number One on Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows for the first time since the Ozark finale dropped. I am not sure what will be the movie that takes down U.S. Marshals, but I think that The Takedown will be a longshot. Perhaps it could be the Rebel Wilson-led comedy Senior Year, which premieres on Friday, May 13, 2002. Until then, check back the next couple of days to see what else is trending on Netflix in our daily breakdowns.

View the Netflix Top 10 lists for Monday, May 9, 2022.