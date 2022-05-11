Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On May 11, 2022

You know, I honestly never would have anticipated that U.S. Marshals - a Tommy Lee Jones-led spin-off of The Fugitive released in 1998 - would make such a huge comeback for viewers more than two decades later, but here it is, continuing its reign in the Top 10 movies trending on Netflix. Unsurprisingly, more than a week after its final episodes dropped, Ozark is still the platform’s most popular TV show, but there is new title to report on that list, at least. If you are curious what else may have changed, as well what stayed the same on these Top 10 lists, come along for our breakdown of what is trending on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - May 11, 2022

As previously established, U.S. Marshals (also starring Robert Downey Jr.) remains at Number One on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. and is, once again, followed by more recent action favorites Den of Thieves and The Takedown - a French import released exclusively on the platform last weekend. Speaking of new Netflix movies, Pete Davidson’s animated Marmaduke film is now in fourth place among subscribers and coming-of-age romance, Along for the Ride, is sixth, with Adam Sandler’s funny 1996 sports movie, Happy Gilmore, in the middle.

Meanwhile, viewers helped another comedic favorite, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, switch spots with another (more earnest) sports movie, 42, from yesterday and subscribers are still getting history lessons from Best Picture Oscar winner Forrest Gump in ninth place, and laughs and thrills alike from Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen at the bottom.

1. U.S. Marshals

2. Den Of Thieves

3. The Takedown

4. Marmaduke

5. Happy Gilmore

6. Along for the Ride

7. Forgetting Sarah Marshall

8. 42

9. Forrest Gump

10. The Gentlemen

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - May 11, 2022

While the Top 10 Movies on Netflix in the U.S. boasted no new titles on May 11, the Top 10 TV shows (and viewers) welcomed Workin’ Moms (starring the late Ivan Reitman’s daughter, Catherine Reitman) into the third place slot today, after the Canadian sitcom debuted its sixth season the day before. Not too much else has changed on the list with other 2022 Netflix TV schedule shows Ozark and Welcome to Eden still giving audiences their fix for high-wire suspense in the top spots, Grace and Frankie bringing the laughs in fourth, and docuseries Meltdown: Three Mile Island and reality show Selling Sunset bringing on the real-world drama in fifth and sixth.

However, social media-based competition The Circle fell from sixth to ninth as Netflix children’s show Cocomelon climbed up one viewership spot, and nature docuseries Wild Babies dropped down to tenth, replacing the currently absent The Pentaverate from star and creator Mike Myers.

1. Ozark

2. Welcome To Eden

3. Workin’ Moms

4. Grace and Frankie

5. Meltdown: Three Mile Island

6. Selling Sunset

7. Bridgerton

8. Cocomelon

9. The Circle

10. Wild Babies

I think that we are sensing a pattern here in which many of the top trending titles on Netflix will likely involve crime, infant children, or cute animals. Perhaps we will continue to test that theory by seeing what happens on the Top 10 moves and TV shows for the rest of the week. Be sure to check back tomorrow for our next breakdown for further evidence.

View the Netflix Top 10 lists for Tuesday, May 10, 2022.