Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On May 18, 2022

Yesterday, the Top 10 Movies on Netflix in the U.S. proved that popularity can last more than 15 minutes with little to no changes to report regarding the titles that appeared on the list and how they were ranked. The list of the most popular TV shows on the platform only did more to support this idea with extremely similar results. While the most popular movies and TV shows on Netflix for Wednesday, May 18, 2022, are certainly familiar once again, there are a couple of newcomers to the list. Let’s see what’s new and trending today!

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - May 18, 2022

Whenever I watch something dark, disturbing, and (most horrifically) based on fact, I like to follow it up with something light, funny, and (most importantly) fictional - this could be many U.S. Netflix subscribers’ strategy for watching returning champion Senior Year (starring the hilarious Rebel Wilson) and steady second place holder Our Father, which is one of the craziest true crime documentaries you will ever see. Other than hit ‘90s movies Forrest Gump and Happy Gilmore swapping the eighth and ninth spots, much of the remaining movies on today’s Top 10 fall in the same order as yesterday - namely Borrego, Operation Mincemeat, The Perfect Family, Marmaduke, and Den of Thieves. However, for the first time in weeks, U.S. Marshals has been knocked off the list with Tim Burton’s 2005 adaptation of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory in tenth place… for now.

1. Senior Year

2. Our Father

3. Borrego

4. Operation Mincemeat

5. The Perfect Family

6. Marmaduke

7. Den of Thieves

8. Forrest Gump

9. Happy Gilmore

10. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - May 18, 2022

For the last few days, many U.S. Netflix subscribers’ most popular palette cleansers for the darkness of The Lincoln Lawyer and Ozark (once again in first and second place on the platform’s Top 10 TV Shows today) were reality series Bling Empire and The Circle or the Canadian sitcom Workin’ Moms. While they are also trending today, the top comedy on the list right now is Emmy winner Katt Williams’ new Netflix original comedy special World War III. Meanwhile, adult viewers still cannot get enough of Outlander, younger audiences are enjoying Cocomelon, and the final episodes of Grace and Frankie are still making an impression, but - most surprisingly - smash hit period drama Bridgerton is absent from the list for the first time in weeks.

1. The Lincoln Lawyer

2. Ozark

3. Katt Williams: World War III

4. Bling Empire

5. Workin' Moms

6. Outlander

7. The Circle

8. Cocomelon

9. Welcome to Eden

10. Grace and Frankie

Well, it is certainly exciting and refreshing to see some fresh blood trending among the Top 10 Movies and Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix, but how long will their popularity on the platform last? Will their popularity only prove to increase over time, or could we see them fall behind following the debut of some new Netflix releases this week? We will have the answers for you here on our next daily breakdown of what trends on Netflix.

