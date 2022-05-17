Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On May 17, 2022

Well, it appears that Rebel Wilson and the rest of the Senior Year cast are still enjoying a very good week on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S., with the original comedy appearing in the Number One spot for the fourth day in a row since its debut on Friday, May 13. Also continuing to earn its supremacy among the most popular TV shows on the platform is the new series based on The Lincoln Lawyer, starring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo and Neve Campbell, which dropped its premiere season over the weekend as well. However, is there anything new to report regarding what is trending on Netflix on Tuesday, May 17, 2022? Well, let’s take a look at the lists and see.

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - May 17, 2022

As previously established, returning champion Senior Year is firmly staying put in its position on today’s Top 10 Movies on Netflix in the U.S., but so is nearly every single other title found on the list from the day before. The only exceptions are ‘90s-era favorites Forrest Gump in ninth place and U.S. Marshals at the bottom, which have swapped places from how they ranked yesterday. Otherwise, the new high school comedy is still followed by fellow Netflix original documentary Our Father, the action-drama Borrego, the Colin Firth-led Operation Mincemeat, Spanish import The Perfect Family, the animated Marmaduke, new action classic Den of Thieves, and classic sports comedy Happy Gilmore.

1. Senior Year

2. Our Father

3. Borrego

4. Operation Mincemeat

5. The Perfect Family

6. Marmaduke

7. Den of Thieves

8. Happy Gilmore

9. Forrest Gump

10. U.S. Marshals

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - May 17, 2022

So, how does the activity among the Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix in the U.S. compare to what what we saw happen with the feature-length titles trending above on Tuesday, May 17, 2022? Believe it not, the situation is exactly the same with The Lincoln Lawyer once again followed by acclaimed crime thriller Ozark, reality series Bling Empire, Canadian sitcom Workin’ Moms, reality competition The Circle, Starz’s Outlander, mystery thriller Welcome to Eden, and Netflix original comedy Grace and Frankie. Just like we saw on the movies today, the bottom two spots on this list are reversed from yesterday with hit children’s program Cocomelon taking ninth place as the romantic period drama Bridgerton falls to tenth.

1. The Lincoln Lawyer

2. Ozark

3. Bling Empire

4. Workin' Moms

5. The Circle

6. Outlander

7. Welcome to Eden

8. Grace and Frankie

9. Cocomelon

10. Bridgerton

How similar to today all tomorrow’s lists for the Top 10 Movies and Top TV Shows on Netflix appear? Could we see some new titles trending this week, such as the culinary romantic comedy The Perfect Pairing, which is arriving Thursday, or the romantic docuseries Love on the Spectrum U.S. after it premieres on Wednesday? The only way to find out is to check back here for each day for our analysis of what it most popular on the most popular streaming service out there.

