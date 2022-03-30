Netflix's Bridgerton Prequel Queen Charlotte Reveals Cast, With Three Stars Set To Reprise Roles

It’s no secret or scandal that Bridgerton is among Netflix’s most popular and beloved properties. So the streaming service’s decision to expand the franchise past adapting the core Julia Quinn books is incredibly clever. Netflix is already hard at work on a new TV show about Queen Charlotte and now three cast members from Bridgerton we are well acquainted with will appear in the spinoff.

Netflix announced that it has assembled the cast for a limited series about the origins of fan-favorite Queen Charlotte for the production’s first table read. During the announcement we learned that the Bridgerton queen herself Golda Rosheuvel has joined the cast alongside other familiar faces.

(Image credit: Netflix)

That’s right, the actress who originated the role of Queen Charlotte in Bridgerton, Golda Rosheuvel, will be in this prequel series about a younger version of the character with roots in history. Perhaps the series will go back and forth between the past and present? India Amarteifio, who has previously held roles in Sex Education and The Tunnel will take on the role in her younger years.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Additionally, Adjoa Andoh will be back as Lady Agatha Danbury, who has been in the middle of the romantic pairings in both Bridgerton seasons as the mentor to Regé-Jean Page’s Duke Simon in Season 1 and then as a matchmaker to the visiting Sharma family in the less steamy second season. We’re certainly curious how the Lady will play into this prequel. Newcomer actress Arsema Thomas will play a young Agatha Danbury, who will be under the thumb of a much older husband. She will use the Queen’s arrival to find her own way into society.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The last returning Bridgerton cast member coming to the Queen Charlotte prequel is Ruth Gemmell, who plays Lady Violet Bridgerton in the series will also return. She is the mother to the Bridgerton clan and in the most recent season of the series, we learned more about the Lady’s loss of her husband and became further acquainted with the dynamic she has with more of her children.

India Amarteifio’s young Charlotte will be betrothed to the mysterious King of England against her will in the series and come to London to find out her new home is not what she was expecting. Along with these original cast members returning for another round of Bridgerton through this limited prequel, the streaming service has also announced the new cast members who will be joining the Bridgerton family.

Game of Thrones’ Michelle Fairley will play Princess Augusta, while Corey Mylchreest will play young King George alongside Cherry’s Sam Clemmett as young Brimsley, Rogue One’s Richard Cunningham as Lord Bute, Nancy Drew’s Tunji Kasim as Adolphus, Coronation Street’s Rob Maloney as Royal Doctor and This Life’s Cyril Nri as Lord Danbury.

While we wait for this prequel, you can of course stream the first two seasons of Bridgerton with a Netflix subscription.