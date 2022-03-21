Netflix’s Bridgerton Season 2 Reviews Are In, But Is It As Steamy As Season 1? Here’s What The Critics Think
Who's ready for more sexy scandals?
Lady Whistledown is back after more than a year for Season 2 of Netflix's hit Bridgerton, with the sexy saga focusing this time around on the love story between Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma. Season 1 saw Jonathan Bailey's Anthony involved in a sexy up-against-a-tree affair with opera singer Siena Rosso. When that didn’t work out, Anthony swore off love, but the Season 2 trailer seemed to indicate that vow won't last too long. Critics had the opportunity to preview Bridgerton Season 2 ahead of its release on Netflix, so fans can now figure out if we can expect the sophomore season to live up to the highly-binged Season 1.
Bridgerton’s second season will see Anthony pursuing Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran) for practical purposes rather than love. However, no one gets to Edwina except through her sister Kate (Simone Ashley), who apparently has immediate chemistry with Anthony. How will Anthony navigate those tricky waters? How does Season 2 hold up without Rege-Jean Page’s Duke of Hastings? Will we get any of our Season 1 questions answered? Most importantly, is it as steamy as the first go-round? Let’s see what the reviews are saying about Bridgerton Season 2.
Proma Khosla of Mashable says Season 1 was just foreplay compared to what’s in store for audiences in Season 2. The central relationship is handled with more maturity and nuance, despite not as much actual sex:
Caroline Framke of Variety, however, feels Bridgerton took too long to get to the “good stuff” with its second batch of episodes. And yeah, she’s talking about the sex scenes. But the actors are very, very good, according to the critic, especially Jonathan Bailey for his development of Anthony from Season 1:
Angie Han of THR calls Season 2 “less sexy but almost as sweet,” listing among its more impressive accomplishments the fact that it makes Anthony into a worthy romantic lead.
Meghan O'Keefe of Decider claims that Season 2 is less intoxicating than Season 1 and tends to forget what drew fans to it in the first place. Despite all that, though, the upcoming season of Bridgerton is still worth the watch:
Alex Stedman of IGN says she was concerned Bridgerton wouldn’t be able to replicate Season 1’s sizzling romance without Rege-Jean Page, but thinks it does that and more, saying the series has a lot left in its tank. She grades the sophomore season a “Great” 8 out of 10:
It sounds like viewers are in for a huge buildup of tension between the two leading characters — possibly to a frustrating level — but even despite less sex than Season 1, the critics all seemed to enjoy the story Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley tell through their characters. The upcoming season is sitting pretty strongly on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of this writing, as it's 84% Fresh with just under 20 reviews accounted for.
Season 2 of Bridgerton will be available for streaming on Friday, March 25, with a Netflix subscription. Check out these other series available on Netflix, as well as our 2022 TV Schedule to see when all of the new and returning shows are premiering.
