Netflix’s Dead To Me Is Bringing An ER Reunion To The Final Season

Netflix is going all out for the final season of the dark comedy Dead to Me. The third season is set to drop next month on the streaming service, and it’s going to include an ER reunion from one of the medical drama's crazier storylines. Which – as ER fans can attest – is saying something!

According to Deadline, Garret Dillahunt is joining Season 3 of Dead to Me in a recurring role of FBI Agent Glenn Moranis, who is trying to solve Steve’s murder. The role is the complete opposite of who he played on ER years ago, which was a convicted felon and abusive ex of Linda Cardellini’s Nurse Samantha Taggart, who also stars in Dead to Me.

The storyline on ER was definitely an intense one that ended in a prison escape, kidnapping, rape, and Sam killing her ex Steve in self-defense. With Dillahunt now playing an FBI agent, ER fans can enjoy seeing him (hopefully) being a lot nicer to Cardellini's character, Judy, than he was to Sam.

The end of the second season of Dead to Me involved a hiker finding the body of Judy’s ex-fiancé Steve (total coincidence), who was killed by Jen. It looks like the upcoming season will see a very difficult time for both Judy and Jen as their criminal ways might finally be out in the open, especially with the FBI working the case.

Most recently, Garret Dillahunt starred in the Amazon FreeVee series Sprung and the movies Ambulance, Where the Crawdads Sing, and Blonde, all just this year. Upcoming, he’ll be in the movie Red Right Hand, but a release date has yet to be announced. It’s unknown how many episodes of Dead to Me Dillahunt will be in, but the season will have 10 episodes.

Meanwhile, Season 3 of Dead to Me has been a long time coming. Netflix initially announced the end of Dead to Me back in the summer of 2020. So it’s been well over two years since we last saw Judy and Jen, and even though it will be the last time we’ll be seeing their antics, it’s sure to be a season you won’t want to miss. Even more now that we know an ER reunion is coming!

While the series is coming to an end very soon, Dead to Me creator Liz Feldman already has a new series in the works. Earlier this year, it was announced that she is working on yet another Netflix dark comedy, this one called No Good Deed. If it’s anything like Dead to Me, fans shouldn’t have any problem finding a new obsession.

Dead to Me’s third and final season premieres on November 17 on Netflix with a subscription! Check out Netflix's TV schedule to see what else is coming to the streamer.