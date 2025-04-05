Noah Wyle Had No Intention Of Doing Another Medical Drama After ER, But He Explained Why The Pitt Sucked Him Back In

News
By published

I love that he's working in this genre again.

Noah Wyle&#039;s Dr. Robby in sunglasses with earbuds in on The Pitt
(Image credit: Max)

It's been 15 years since the end of ER ended, and cast member Noah Wyle is now returning to the medical drama genre via The Pitt, which is now streaming with a Max subscription. The series, which also comes from ER producers John Wells and R. Scott Gemmill, has been a huge success amid the 2025 TV schedule. Interestingly, Wyle initially had no intention of doing another medical drama after finishing up the NBC show. Now, he's discussing what drew him to this new show.

Wyle appeared in 13 of ER’s 15 seasons as Dr. John Carter and, for most of that time, he served as a series regular. The actor remained busy after the once-longest-running primetime medical drama came to an end, taking on gigs outside the genre. While appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Wyle talked about stepping back into the scrubs alongside Wells and Gemmill, who were also opposed to another hospital-centric series. Apparently, they all changed their minds after an epiphany:

The three of us came back together only because, during COVID, we recognized that there was another story to tell. And that it was important to us to tell it. That this is a community that we care a lot about. And we believe firmly that the strength of our healthcare system is proportional to the mental health of our practitioners, and the degree to which we support them. And the time is right.

The Pitt has been praised for its accurate depictions of emergency room scenarios as well as the mental toll they can take on doctors, nurses and other staffers. Considering just how sharp this show is, I'd say that Noah Wyle and his collaborators' decision to join forces again wasn't born out of a desire for money. It seems they were truly passionate about telling some intimate and intense stories. Said passion is palpable, and I'd say it's a big reason why this is one of the best shows streaming on Max. With that, I'm not surprised at all that a second season is on the way.

What I find just as intriguing as the content of this show is the history behind it. The project began as an ER reboot of sorts but as Wyle, Wells, and Gemmill got further into talks, it was reworked into the show that's airing now. That ultimately led to a lawsuit from the estate of Michael Critchton, the late creator of the Must See TV show.

The legal implications of this aside, I'm glad the Max show ultimately saw the light of day. I'm also curious as to what lies ahead, considering just how much territory the producers can explore.

Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month

Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month
Dive into The Pitt with a Max membership. Pay $9.99 a month for the With Ads plan, and there are now three tiers available to those after a subscription. Also, prepay for a year and save up 20%.

View Deal

It's important to note that even though Noah Wyle is once again playing a medical profession, Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch is definitely not Dr. John Carter. Wyle previously discussed the differences between the two characters, noting that Robinavitch is a lot more "blue collar" than Carter.

All in all, I can't say that I ever expected Noah Wyle to return to a medical drama but, given what I've seen of his new show, I'm so happy he did. The season finale is just around the corner, and I'm eager to see how everything pans out. All in all, I'm optimistic that Wyle and co. will continue to deliver a compelling show that'll hopefully run for years. You can watch The Pitt on Max now ahead of the Season 1 finale, which drops on Thursday, April 10, at 9 p.m. ET.

Megan Behnke
Megan Behnke
Freelance TV News Writer

Passionate writer. Obsessed with anything and everything entertainment, specifically movies and television. Can get easily attached to fictional characters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about streaming news
The two detectives in Adolescence speaking to each other outside the school.

As An American Watching Adolescence, I'm Surprised By How One Episode Reminded Me Of The Wire
Alan Ritchson as Reacher holding up a lantern in his left hand.

Alan Ritchson Is Looking Beat Up While Filming, But I Was Shook To Find Out It's Not For Reacher
Hub Halloran shirtless and covered in blood, looking into a mirror in The Bondsman

Kevin Bacon’s Death In Friday The 13th Remains Iconic, And He Talked To Us About How The Low-Budget Effect Compares To The Gore In His New Amazon Show
See more latest
Most Popular
Hub Halloran shirtless and covered in blood, looking into a mirror in The Bondsman
Kevin Bacon’s Death In Friday The 13th Remains Iconic, And He Talked To Us About How The Low-Budget Effect Compares To The Gore In His New Amazon Show
Woody Harrelson as Haymitch
While Sunrise Of The Reaping Moves Forward On The Big Screen, Suzanne Collins Admits The Haymitch Story Was Almost Entirely Different
Rob Delaney looking down at Michelle Williams in Dying for Sex.
‘I've Said Some Crazy Stuff During Orgasms.' I Asked The Dying For Sex Team About Wild Things They've Said For Love (And Their Answers Didn't Disappoint)
Sophie Wilde in Talk to Me.
Talk To Me Director Explains Why Its Horror Sequel Is Taking So Long, And I’m So Bummed
Ryan Seacrest hosting Wheel of Fortune
Ryan Seacrest Took A Surprisingly Hard Fall On The Wheel Of Fortune Set, But I'd Like To Buy Him An A+ For Jumping Right Back Up
Jack Black and Tanner from Love On The Spectrum looking at each other and smiling on The Kelly Clarkson Show
Jack Black Surprised A Love On The Spectrum Star, And Both Of Their Reactions Made My Day
Alan Ritchson as Reacher holding up a lantern in his left hand.
Alan Ritchson Is Looking Beat Up While Filming, But I Was Shook To Find Out It's Not For Reacher
Machine Gun Kelly aka Colson Baker in Good Mourning.
Insider Drops Alleged Details On How Machine Gun Kelly Has ‘Completely Changed’ After Welcoming First Child With Megan Fox
Josh McDermitt and Stephen Amell staring each other down in Suits LA
Suits LA’s Josh McDermitt Opened Up About His Character’s Premiere Twist, But I Was Really Hooked By Him Talking About Being Punched By Stephen Amell
From left to right: Tom Cruise looking forward and Jeremy Renner looking forward in Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation.
Jeremy Renner Had A Four-Word Response After Tom Cruise Paid Tribute To Mission: Impossible’s Christopher McQuarrie