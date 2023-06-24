Netflix’s Fubar Got Another Great Piece Of News And (Of Course) Arnold Schwarzenegger Had Another Grateful Message For The Fans

Arnold Schwarzenegger has been a certified movie star since the ‘80s, but his Netflix series FUBAR marked his first venture into leading a streaming series. Wow, has it paid off. The TV show has been sitting comfortably in Netflix’s trending top 10 for the past month now, and per new numbers, FUBAR’s viewership also led streaming charts across all platforms. In other words, The Terminator icon’s latest project is basically the biggest TV show around right now and of course, Schwarzenegger shared the exciting news.

The 75-year-old legend hasn’t been shy about sharing all the successes that have come with the release of FUBAR thus far, including news of it hitting No. 1 on Netflix upon its release and being renewed for a second season . Schwarzenegger took to Instagram to thank fans for making his series not only No. 1 on its home site, but “everywhere.” Check it:

The actor should be proud of such a massive hit series! The latest news about the show comes from The Hollywood Reporter , which shared that Nielsen ratings for FUBAR in its debut week racked up 1.53 billion viewing minutes. Those jaw-dropping numbers (on TV sets specifically) topped any other show on any other streaming platform including SWAT, NCIS, Ted Lasso and Succession, which were in the top 10, but did not surpass FUBAR.

FUBAR and SWAT were the only series that week to have over a billion viewing minutes, which is pretty mind-blowing. With that in mind, we’re somewhat surprised that FUBAR didn’t crack Netflix’s most popular TV shows of all time, which continues to be dominated by Wednesday, Stranger Things and Bridgerton, among other hit series.

It’s also impressive that Arnold Schwarzenegger has not one, but two titles currently in Netflix’s trending top 10, FUBAR and his biographical docu-series Arnold. Globally, Arnold is currently at No. 3, while FUBAR is at No. 5. The actor’s recent success underlines the fact that he’s still very much a beloved figure with tons of fans who will flock to the projects he stars in.

While the series had critics split on the quality, FUBAR clearly has droves of fans. It’s especially nostalgic for the actor to take on a project that borrows from famous action movies of his glory days in the ‘80s, with even the plotline itself being somewhat reminiscent of True Lies. With the actor finding a new niche on streaming, we wonder if he’ll continue to take on projects in this medium following FUBAR’s explosive viewing numbers.