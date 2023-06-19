Arnold Schwarzenegger Had A Classic Reaction After Netflix’s Fubar Got Renewed For Season 2

Arnold Schwarzenegger shared some very good news with fans over the weekend, as his Netflix series FUBAR got the greenlight for Season 2. The action-comedy series only premiered on the streamer last month, but quickly hit a major milestone in becoming #1 in Netflix's TV rankings. It seems like the streaming service's execs didn’t need long to be convinced that a second season was needed, and the action-friendly star shared a pretty classic reaction after receiving the good news.

The actor took to Instagram to share with his followers and fans that FUBAR will indeed be back for a second season. In classic Schwarzenegger fashion, he shared a blooper reel while also mentioning that it’s not a “bloopah,” referencing the classic “tumor/toomah” correction quote from Kindergarten Cop:

Kindergarten Cop may have been released all the way back in 1990, but it’s clear that the film (or at least its most memorable quote) still has some impact on Arnold Schwarzenegger. The bloopers released during Netflix’s TUDUM event were revealed alongside the announcement that a second season of FUBAR is on the way, and it seems like the actor is as excited as ever for another season of the streaming series. Maybe there will even be more references to Kindergarten Cop or some of Schwarzenegger’s other films, whether in the series or in posts about the show.

While there have been some highs and lows from Arnold Schwarzenegger’s post-politics acting career, he seems to be in a pretty good spot right now with the Netflix hit. His reference to an older movie of his shows that he has a lot of love for his older projects and his new projects as well, even if FUBAR has been getting mixed reviews, at least according to Rotten Tomatoes. As of now, the series has a 50% on the Tomatometer with a 68% audience score, but with a Season 2 in the works, it’s going to be intriguing to see how that one does in comparison.

But that's hardly a sign of the show's potential legacy, seeing as how Kindergarten Cop itself currently has a 53% RT rating, and wasn't exactly a critical darling upon release, regardless of how much fans may love it now. Time tends to heal wounds as well as make older projects more palatable for audiences.

FUBAR follows a father and daughter, who are both CIA operatives, that find out each other’s secret about being an operative and realizing that they know nothing about each other. Also part of the FUBAR cast is Monica Barbaro, Milan Carter, Gabriel Luna, Fortune Feimster, Travis Fan Winkle, Fabiana Udenio, Jay Baruchel, Barbara Eve Harris, Aparna Brielle, and Andy Buckley. The action-packed series was created by Nick Santora, who also serves as executive producer alongside Schwarzenegger, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and a host of other producers.

As of now, there’s no official word on when Season 2 of FUBAR will release, but it could be a while until we hear more details about it, even though it was just announced. Due to the WGA writers’ strike, it could be quite some time until shows get back to normal.

For now, fans will just have to stream Season 1, as well as Schwarzenegger’s hit movie Kindergarten Cop, with a Netflix subscription, while also keeping a lookout for all the 2023 Netflix TV schedule updates showing fans what else is coming to the streamer soon.