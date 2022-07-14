Netflix's Resident Evil Series Has Screened For Critics, And Fans Of The Video Games' Mythos May Want To Approach With Caution
Is Netflix's new series a rage quit waiting to happen?
Video game fans have had quite the rollercoaster ride when it comes to adaptations of Capcom’s landmark franchise Resident Evil. Opinions are still split about both the Paul W.S. Anderson/Milla Jovovich produced films, and the jury’s also still out on whether Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City truly is a flop or just a bop waiting to be reappraised. Prepare for the waters to get even rougher, as the anticipated Resident Evil Netflix series has officially screened for critics, and hardcore fans of the Raccoon City mythos may want to approach with caution.
Reactions for Resident Evil have been dropping today in honor of the debut of Season 1’s eight-episode run. Including stars like Lance Reddick, Ella Balinska and Paola Núñez among its cast, Netflix subscribers can now dig into the adventures of the Wesker family in 2022 and 2036. Starting with the review of Terry Mesnard at Gayly Dreadful, game and series canon seem to co-exist well enough:
The balance between Resident Evil’s video game lore and showrunner Andrew Dabb’s new vision is something that’s consistently been discussed since the first trailers for the Netflix show debuted. For those who thought Lance Reddick’s casting in particular meant that the original stories were being discarded, nothing could be further from the truth.
It appears that keeping the classic Resident Evil canon, including Albert Wesker’s volcanic demise, is a bit of a double-edged sword for some. Shaun Monro from Flickering Myth is in that camp, reacting to Season 1 with the following lament of just how much OG Umbrella shenanigans are present:
Meanwhile, Slashfilm’s Barry Levitt seems to think that the balance between new puzzles and old scars isn’t a bad thing at all. In fact, Resident Evil presents this as an opportunity to welcome everyone to New Raccoon City, as Levitt states in this excerpt from his overall review:
Working with a franchise like Resident Evil is always a passport to utilizing a wide variety of stories, creatures and weapons to tell a story. Linking the canon of the games and series opens so many doors, which only leaves decision makers like Andrew Dabb with the question of what to use and when. Austen Goslin of Polygon doesn’t seem to think the process of breadcrumbing future Resident Evil entries is working out, as seen in this piece of criticism:
Lack of consensus about any Resident Evil entry is always par for the course. Even Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness has dedicated fans that appreciate what it’s trying to do. With that in mind, take a look at Meagan Navarro’s opinion from her Bloody Disgusting review:
With such a variety of opinions on Netflix’s Resident Evil present, it’s going to be a very interesting task to keep track of the reactions from fans binging the series as we speak. Joining the library of Netflix shows set to thrill and chill viewers, Season 1 of Resident Evil can now be streamed by those who seek it out. After you’ve completed that scenario, feel free to seek out further televised excitement through the 2022 TV schedule, which has plenty of options for horror and non-horror fans alike.
