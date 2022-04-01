Netflix's The Bubble Reviews Have Arrived, Read What Critics Are Saying About The Judd Apatow Comedy
What did critics think of this pandemic satire?
Acclaimed comedy filmmaker Judd Apatow has made his Netflix movie debut with The Bubble — a movie about a movie being filmed in COVID times. A group of actors travel to a closed set to film the sixth installment of a big dinosaur franchise. Some digs at the Jurassic Park franchise are to be expected, but did the movie hit its mark overall? The critics were able to view the movie ahead of its release, and their reviews are in to give us some insight.
The Bubble features an impressive ensemble cast that includes the likes of Karen Gillan, Pedro Pascal, Fred Armisen, David Duchovny, Keegan-Michael Key, Kate McKinnon and Rob Delaney. Judd Apatow’s wife Leslie Mann and daughters Iris
and Maude Apatow also star. Let’s take a look at what critics are saying about The Bubble, starting with our own CinemaBlend review. Mike Reyes rates Apatow’s latest venture 2.5 stars out of 5, saying its promising premise and quick start doesn’t keep its strength throughout. The unquestionably talented cast helps land more hits than misses, he says, but that doesn’t make up for a thin final act:
Gabriella Geisinger of Digital Spy rates the film 2 out of 5 stars, saying it suffers from perhaps too much self-awareness. The reminder that people with wealth experienced a much different pandemic than those without, even while claiming to be “in the trenches” is not fun:
Ben Kenigsberg of The New York Times says with this cast it would be hard not to get some laughs, and he calls out Karen Gillan for being particularly funny, but overall the movie doesn’t flow, and the satire is safe and airless:
Leah Greenblatt of EW grades the movie a C-, saying this is one of Judd Apatow’s less successful projects. Half-formed subplots and big cameos are strung together for this subpar COVID comedy:
Jake Cole of Slant rates The Bubble just 1 out of 4 stars, noting that the satire never finds its target. Judd Apatow’s scattershot approach to satire follows any joke that lands with another that undercuts it:
Even the critics who don’t think The Bubble quite hit its mark say that the A-list cast provides some laughs. If you’d like to see for yourself how strong you think Judd Apatow’s penchant for satire is, this movie is available for streaming now with a Netflix subscription. Also be sure to check out these other movies on Netflix, as well as our 2022 Movie Release Schedule to start planning your next movie night!
