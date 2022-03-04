Karen Gillan And Pedro Pascal Juggle Dinosaurs And Doctor Strange In Netflix's The Bubble Trailer

Can COVID be funny? Comedy mastermind Judd Apatow seems to think so, as he’s been hard at work making a pandemic themed comedy for Netflix entitled The Bubble. With the streaming original’s first trailer released into the wild, we now have an idea of what to expect in this all-star comedy, featuring Karen Gillan and Pedro Pascal among its ranks. If you were anticipating the cast juggling dinosaurs, illness, and Doctor Strange, you’re absolutely right; and we’d like tonight’s lottery numbers, please.

Giving the world its first look at the latest from Netflix , the premise for The Bubble is pretty simple. As production on the sixth film in the wildly popular dinosaur franchise Cliff Beasts is filming, all of the rigors of a COVID-compliant set are being followed. With a cast that’s getting punchier by the day, all sorts of disasters are waiting to happen, which include but are not limited to the stuff we mentioned before.

It’s a recipe for comedic disaster, especially when The Bubble’s completely stacked cast includes the likes of David Duchovny, Keegan-Michael Key, and Borat 2’s breakout star Maria Bakalova. Amid all of the vomit-inducing, drug filled excitement, we do have a big question to ask: how the hell did they get Benedict Cumberbatch AND Marvel to sign off on that gag with his face? Guess that’s just a testament to The Power of the Dog.

You might be thinking that this fresh madness looks familiar, besides the obvious digs at the Jurassic World franchise, and you’d absolutely be right. That’s because a couple of days ago, Netflix teased The Bubble with a fake trailer to Cliff Beasts 6: The Battle for Everest. Here’s what the marketing for the movie within a movie looked like:

The Bubble bursts onto Netflix, streaming exclusively starting April 1st. As part of the 2022 Netflix movie schedule , Judd Apatow’s next wild comedy will join a bunch of other intriguing and exciting titles to debut throughout the year. So if you like what you see, take a gander at what else is in store in for the future.

More to come…