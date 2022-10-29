Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer Just Added A Chicago Med Vet To Season 2

Despite some critics giving The Lincoln Lawyer some negative reviews, the Netflix series is gearing up for its second season. The legal drama is set to premiere Season 2 sometime in 2023, and it’s added a Chicago Med vet to the cast, with Yaya DaCosta joining the show.

Following the cancellation of Fox’s freshman drama Our Kind of People, DaCosta has joined the cast of The Lincoln Lawyer for the upcoming second season, according to Deadline. DaCosta joins in a recurring role, where she will play prosecutor Andrea Freeman, who is not only Mickey Haller’s (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) rival in the courtroom but also his ex-wife Maggie’s friend. Meaning that there will definitely be tense some scenes between the three.

DaCosta’s new role comes on the heels of her Chicago Med comeback. She reprised her role as April Sexton on Season 8 of the NBC medical series, after leaving at the end of Season 6. While it's unknown if we'll see more of DaCosta in Season 8, it’s been nice to see April once again following recent departures on Chicago Med, even if her return doesn’t last long.

Aside from Chicago Med, DaCosta played Angela Vaughn on the short-lived Fox drama Our Kind of People, and she can also be seen in the movies Bolden, Peel, The Nice Guys, The Butler, and more. Seeing her role in The Lincoln Lawyer will definitely be something to look forward to, and if there’s a third season, perhaps it could turn into a bigger part for the actress.

It's not known how many episodes of The Lincoln Lawyer DaCosta will be in, but given that there will only be 10 episodes in Season 2, she’ll likely be in a handful of them. The Lincoln Lawyer is based on the book series of the same name by Michael Connelly. Season 2 will be based on The Fifth Witness, the fourth book in the series.

DaCosta also joins previously announced Once Upon a Time vet Lana Parrilla, who will portray chef and community advocate Lisa Trammell. There’s no set date for Season 2 of The Lincoln Lawyer, but it can be assumed it’s going to be released sometime in 2023. Though hopefully, at the very least, we’ll see her on TV again before then, maybe in another episode of Chicago Med.

Meanwhile, as The Lincoln Lawyer prepares for Season 2, creator David E. Kelley is working on ABC’s new series Avalon, which is based on the short story by Connelly. It will also star The Lincoln Lawyer’s Neve Campbell, so it’s bound to be a good one.

All eight seasons of Chicago Med are streaming on Peacock with a subscription if you want to get your Yaya DaCosta fix. Check out the Netflix TV schedule for updates about Season 2 of The Lincoln Lawyer, and to see what’s coming to the streamer in the coming months.