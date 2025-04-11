The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 Added Kyle Richards And Two More To The Cast. While One Of Their Characters Might Help Mickey, I'm Worried About The Others

The Lincoln Lawyer’s cast for Season 4 has grown exponentially today, and it seems like all of them could impact Mickey’s case in some way, shape or form. For those who don’t remember, Season 3 ended with Mickey’s arrest, and this new season will follow him as he defends himself. Now, Kyle Richards, Jason Butler Harner and Scott Lawrence have joined the cast, and it seems to me that two of their characters could cause problems while the other might be helpful.

Kyle Richards Is Set To Play A ‘Beverly Hills Fabulous’ Woman, And I’m Worried About How Lorna Will Handle Her Case And Mickey’s

A couple of months after The Lincoln Lawyer’s Season 4 renewal , Deadline announced the new cast members, and that list included Kyle Richards.

According to her character’s description, Celeste will be a client of Haller & Associates. She apparently wants to hire Lorna, Mickey’s ex-wife and fellow lawyer, as her divorce attorney.

While this could be a great thing for Lorna, I do fear that it could be an overwhelming lift alongside Mickey’s case, especially if the Real Housewives star’s character proves to be a tougher client.

The description says Celeste was referred to Lorna by “a previous satisfied client,” so maybe it will be a good thing. However, I worry that casting a notable name in a role like this could mean there’s some juicy tension in the story.

I know Lorna is a fantastic lawyer, and a case like this could help her career. However, the showrunner told me that “the whole family has to come together to save Mickey ” this season, and that should obviously include Lorna. And I'm slightly concerned that the multitasking might be too much.

Jason Butler Harner Will Play A Robbery Homicide Detective Who Sounds Like A Problem

Now, while Kyle Richards’ character is causing more of a minor worry, I’m actually quite concerned about Ozark’s Jason Butler Harner’s detective.

According to the report, he’ll play Detective Drucker in this book-to-screen adaptation of The Law of Innocence. Now, that by itself shouldn’t be too concerning. However, his character description goes on to say that he’s also “an especially determined adversary for Mickey.”

Well, that’s not good…

The guy is apparently a seasoned detective, so I’m sure he’s an effective crime solver. However, with him being a known “adversary” of Mickey, I fear that he’ll try and skew the case in the prosecution’s favor rather than find out who actually committed the murder and framed Manuel García-Rulfo’s character.

Scott Lawrence Is Playing Judge Stone, Whole Could Potentially Make A Big Impact On Mickey’s Future

Rounding out this new cast is Paradise’s Scott Lawrence, and of these three, his character, Judge Stone, seems like the guy who could help Mickey the most.

The fact that he’s a “former prosecutor” with a “prickly attitude and touch sentencing” is intimidating. However, right after that, it states that “his rulings seek to treat both sides equally.” If that’s indeed true, it means Mickey stands a fighting chance.

Also, if he’s a former prosecutor and long-time judge, maybe he has a good relationship with Neve Campbell’s Maggie , who we know will play a bigger role this season.

Overall, I think he might be able to make it so that Mickey stands a fighting chance against a prosecution that will likely be out to take him down. So, cross your fingers and hope, everyone.