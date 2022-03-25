Never Say Never: A James Bond Show Is Heading To Prime Video, Just Not In The Way You'd Expect

Now that Amazon and MGM have officially merged into one corporate entity, it’s time for some new and exciting projects to be announced in the wake of such an occasion. Though admittedly, the last thing anyone would expect was for a streaming series connected to the legacy of the James Bond movies to be on the docket. Which makes this latest announcement another case that proves never saying never is a strong 007 tradition, as Prime Video is about to welcome a Bond streaming series to its platform; just not in the way you’d expect.

Staying true to Barbara Broccoli’s commitment to avoid big budget James Bond narrative series , the newly announced 007’s Road to a Million skirts the issue quite creatively as a reality competition show. Fans should probably think of this new series as The Amazing Race but with a very Bond-ian spin. According to Variety, two-person teams will take on various physical and knowledge-based challenges as they travel to several locations featured in the 007 movies, all in the name of a “£1 million cash prize.”

As of this moment, there’s no specific start date set for 007’s Road to a Million, but the series is set to start on Prime Video sometime in the year to come. For more information on all of the shows currently scheduled to debut in the current season of television, check out the 2022 TV schedule for the full rundown of what’s to come.

