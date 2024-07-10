That Time Nicole Kidman Taught Joey King ‘The Most Epic, Awful Butt Workout’ On The Set Of A Family Affair
I actually think I've done these moves...
While they might not love doing it, something we often hear celebrities talking about is how they workout. Seeing as how many of them work hard for their rather enviable physiques, it’s likely that they spend no small amount of time on such sweaty pursuits on a daily basis. Well, A Family Affair (which critics have not been kind to) star Joey King just opened up about how her co-star, Nicole Kidman, taught her “the most epic, awful butt workout” while they were filming.
What Did Joey King Say About The Butt Workout Nicole Kidman Taught Her While Filming?
The 2024 Netflix movie, A Family Affair, is a rom-com that sees Nicole Kidman and Joey King (who both rocked big summer trends at the movie’s premiere) play a mother and daughter who have to face some comedic ups and downs as Zac Efron’s character begins an age-gap romance with Kidman’s character. While King’s co-stars gave her A+ reactions after she performed a funny stunt for the film, it turns out that the butt workout taught to her by Kidman as they filmed may have been more difficult for her.
In a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, King admitted that the fitness level of her co-stars led to her becoming something of a “gym rat” as they worked on the movie, and then said that Kidman introduced her to an “epic” butt exercise:
Alright. I’ve been exposed to info about a lot of celebrity workouts, just like any good celeb-watcher has. In fact, it wasn’t long ago that we got an exhausting look at Travis Kelce’s NFL workout and Kevin Hart’s intense “Iron Man” workout, but I can confess to not knowing all the names for every move. Thank goodness there’s a video to accompany her words and she mimed the movements, because while I understand what a “donkey kick” is, she lost me at “rainbows and fire hydrants” until I saw what she was doing.
She doesn’t mention how long one has to count while doing these exercises on each leg, but considering that she noted that it felt like she had to keep each leg up “for like 12 years,” I’m guessing it was a pretty long time. And, the fan of blacking out on a roller coaster confessed that even though she thought she’d be fine with all those booty-busting exercises, she just “couldn’t hang.” However, that doesn’t mean she abandoned the gluteus maximus method of the star of the upcoming Practical Magic 2:
I know she’s exaggerating again, but can you imagine? Calling an ambulance and having to tell the paramedics that you hurt yourself doing “rainbows and fire hydrants” to build a better butt would be at least 85% embarrassing, right? Hopefully, with King still perfecting the workout, she’ll continue to be far away from that actually happening.
Covering The Witcher, Outlander, Virgin River, Sweet Magnolias and a slew of other streaming shows, Adrienne Jones is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend, and started in the fall of 2015. In addition to writing and editing stories on a variety of different topics, she also spends her work days trying to find new ways to write about the many romantic entanglements that fictional characters find themselves in on TV shows. She graduated from Mizzou with a degree in Photojournalism.
