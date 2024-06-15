Corsets And Sheer Are In. How Nicole Kidman And Joey King Rocked Two Of Summer's Biggest Trends At Netflix's A Family Affair Premiere

Netflix continues establishing itself as one of the best streaming services , and its new romantic comedy flick , A Family Affair, is no exception. The film's premiere on Thursday night featured a red carpet that was lit up with a dazzling array of fashion statements from some of Hollywood's brightest stars. Leading ladies Nicole Kidman and Joey King, in particular, embraced two of summer's hottest trends—corsets and sheer fabrics—turning heads and setting a high bar for red carpet fashion.

Like summer sheer trendsetter Dakota Johnson , Joey King is known for her bold style choices, fully embracing the sheer trend in a stunning ensemble by Simone Rocha. King's sleeveless crop top and high-waisted skirt set featured intricate floral elements woven into the mesh fabric, creating a delicate, eye-catching look. The roses placed around the collar of the top and near the skirt's waistline added a touch of romantic elegance, perfectly complementing the ethereal quality of the sheer fabric.

The actress completed her outfit with black platform heels by Le Silla, a flower ring and earrings by Anabela Chan and additional jewelry pieces by Bondeye Jewelry. Her soft curls, styled by Rena Calhoun, and flawless makeup by Allan Avendaño, highlighted her natural beauty, while stylist Jared Eng curated her entire look to perfection. Check out her ensemble, along with her on-screen mother's down below:

As for Nicole Kidman, a seasoned red carpet veteran despite her admitted distaste for it, she knows how to embrace a trend. Who remembers the stunning naked dress look? At the premiere of A Family Affair, the Oscar winner opted for a modern twist on classic glamour with a strapless, floor-length Gucci gown. The dress featured a thigh-high slit, adding a daring edge to the sophisticated look. Kidman's ensemble was accented with a coordinated gold choker necklace, incorporating a band of fabric that matched her dress.

The simplicity and elegance of her accessories, provided by Roberto Coin, allowed the dress to take center stage. The Big Little Lies alum's look was expertly curated by stylist Jason Bolden, who ensured every detail was immaculate, from her sleek hair to her understated yet stunning makeup.

While the two leading ladies looked great, we can't ignore their co-stars. Zac Efron, who co-stars in the film, kept things sharp and sophisticated in a black and gray ensemble. His coordinated gray blazer and trousers, paired with a black shirt and patent leather black shoes, exuded classic Hollywood charm with a modern twist. Efron's look was polished and refined, perfectly fitting for the leading man of the evening.

The red carpet also saw standout looks from other stars, including Internet personality and veteran Transformers: Rise of the Beast alum Liza Koshy and Joy Ride's Sherry Cola. Koshy embraced a playful black-and-white theme with a halter dress adorned with black polka dots and a flowing train. Her black earrings echoed the polka dot pattern, creating a cohesive and chic look. Cola, meanwhile, turned heads in a mocha-colored sheer skirt by Kamperett, paired with an oversized black blazer and platform white heels. Her glam, courtesy of Tammy Yi and styling by Laura Francis Schuffman, completed the bold and stylish outfit.

Richard LaGravenese's A Family Affair is shaping up to be a must-watch rom-com. The film stars Joey King as Zara, a celebrity assistant, Zac Efron as her demanding boss, and Nicole Kidman as Zara's mom, who surprisingly starts dating Efron's character. This unexpected love triangle promises plenty of laughs and heartfelt moments. Hopefully, the cast was able to soak in the love and excitement for the film during its premiere. What we can say for sure, though, is that King, Kidman and co. all looked good!