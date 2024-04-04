Travis Kelce’s Trainer Just Showed Off His Actual NFL Workout And I’m Tired Just Watching Him Do It

You don’t become a three-time Super Bowl champ overnight, and staying in shape to get to a fourth title is no simple task. Travis Kelce knows this first hand, and recently we all got to learn about what it takes to achieve this too, as his trainer posted a video of the tight end’s intense off-season NFL workout routine.

While we’ve been hearing reports and rumors about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift going to the gym together in their off time, we actually got a peek into the football player’s workout routine thanks to his trainer. Laurence Justin Ng took to Instagram to share a video of the tight end getting to work in the gym, and just after watching the video I’m exhausted:

Between Travis Kelce talking about what he’s learned from Swift about putting on live events ahead of his festival Kelce Jam and his weekly podcast New Heights, it’s clear that he is having a very busy off season. Then adding to all that on-camera work he’s been doing, he’s also preparing to get back on the field.

While it may be the off-season, he’s still working hard to stay in top shape. In the video from Laurence Justin Ng, you can see Kelce sprinting on an inclined treadmill, running up ramps, doing balancing exercises and more. It’s honestly tiring just watching the video, however, considering this is “Year 12” for the player and his trainer, I’d assume he’s used to workouts like this.

Plus, during the season, I'd guess that his workouts are just as intense, if not more so. While I’ve always known that professional athletes’ workouts are no joke, seeing one adds a whole new level of appreciation.

In 2019, Kelce spoke about the importance of off-season workouts like this one. Speaking during another workout video posted by Ng on Instagram, the tight end explained:

You gotta find your own gig, whether it’s on the beach, it’s on the field, in the weight room. You gotta love what you do. The more you put your heart into it, the better the outcome’s always gonna be.

Travis Kelce has always been open about the physical toll football has had on his body, and through New Heights, he’s spoken with his brother Jason Kelce frequently about how they train for a season, stay in shape and handle injuries when they arise. So, it tracks that the player is back on the grind and literally sprinting toward the upcoming football season.

While both Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are on breaks from their professional lives, and the football player has been seen interacting with fans at the Eras Tour and relaxing with his girlfriend, this video shows that the NFL star is keeping his head in the game too. Reportedly, they both are, as TMZ reported that they go to the gym together.

That makes sense too, because like Kelce, Swift is at the top of her game, and putting on the Eras Tour is a physical feat. When she initially started training for the tour , she said she would run on a treadmill and sing her entire set – which is three hours long. While the pop star is currently on a small break from her concerts, she’s still staying in shape, that way when the shows return she’ll be ready to rock.