Critics Have Seen A Family Affair, And They Aren’t Feeling The Love For Nicole Kidman And Zac Efron’s ‘Lifeless’ Age-Gap Rom-Com
The movie can be streamed now on Netflix
Nicole Kidman has a lot of coals in the fire right now with upcoming projects including the supernatural comedy sequel Practical Magic 2 and the Apple TV+ adaptation of Margo’s Got Money Troubles. Somehow, though, she’s found time for a rom-com, starring opposite Zac Efron in A Family Affair (available to stream now with a Netflix subscription). So is this one you should be adding to your watch list? Critics had a chance to screen the movie ahead of its release, and it sounds like they’re not feeling the heat from this age-gap romance.
In addition to Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron, A Family Affair stars Joey King as Zara, the personal assistant to Hollywood star Chris Cole (Efron), who discovers that her boss is having an affair with her widowed mother Brooke (Kidman). This story sounds rife with complicated family dynamics, and that’s exactly what Angie Han of THR says. Despite some admitted missteps, the critic finds Efron charming enough, and writes that viewers might be moved by the film’s more tender moments in spite of themselves:
Other critics, however, were decidedly not moved or charmed by A Family Affair, as Peter Bradshaw of The Guardian says the movie’s hot premise goes cold quickly, with all sexual tension, comedy and irony out the window by the end of the first act. Bradshaw gives it 2 out of 4 stars, saying:
One critic’s “insufferable” is another critic’s “excruciating,” as Jacob Oller of AV Club grades the movie a brutal D-, calling it completely lifeless, as Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron struggle to show emotion on their “waxen faces.” The lack of character development or believability is compounded by odd choices like having scenes cut in the middle of a joke. Oller writes:
Samantha Bergesen of IndieWire loves seeing Zac Efron back in the rom-com space but says A Family Affair doesn’t stand up to other recent age-gap romances like The Idea of You or May December, in part because it never chooses a lane to focus on tonally. Bergesen gives the movie a B-, writing:
Nell Minow of RogerEbert.com gives the movie 2 out of 4 stars, saying Zac Efron and co. fail to improve the stale concept of a dumb, pretty famous type being lonely rather than entitled, and A Family Affair never gets anywhere close to the kind of story that would be worth fantasizing about. Minow continues:
While A Family Affair shares some of the qualities of some of the best romantic comedies, critics seem to find the Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron relationship lacking. However, if you’ve been enjoying movies with similar themes, feel free to give it a shot and draw your own conclusions. A Family Affair is available to stream now on Netflix, one of the best streaming services available.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.