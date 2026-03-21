I Really Need The Pitt To Do A Night Shift Spinoff, And Shawn Hatosy Finally Shared His Take On It

While we get 15 hours in The Pitt every year, there are eleven other hours in the day that we don’t get to see. However, there’s an easy fix to that, because there should be a spinoff that’s about the night shift. This concept has been floating among fans for a while now, and it’s come back up as Season 2 of The Pitt has been airing on the 2026 TV schedule . However, now, Shawn Hatosy, who plays the night shift’s attending Dr. Jack Abbot, has been asked to share his take on the idea.

In Season 2 of The Pitt (which you can stream with an HBO Max subscription ), Dr. Jack Abbot and his night shift crew have been seen here and there. And despite having less screentime than the regular cast, fans adore Abbot, Shen, Ellis, and their crew, and they want to see more of them. Plus, the notion of following a night shift, which is bound to be very different from the day shift, feels irresistible. Fans have made it clear they’d be down for something like this, and now Hatosy has too, as he told Parade :

I would enjoy that. I think there’s a whole world to unlock, you know? There’s these characters which we’ve all really started to know and – you know, Ellis and Shen and some of the others with Abbot.

Think about it, if we got a night shift season of the Fourth of July, there would probably be a plethora of gnarly firework cases and various other unexpected and bloody traumas. It’d be a totally different set of patients from what Robby and co. face during the day, and I know I’d like to see that.

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Along with it, it’d be a completely different cast. Abbot, Shen (and his Dunkin) and Ellis have become fan favorite characters alongside regulars like Robby, Whitaker, Mel and more. So, getting to spend a full shift with them would be wonderful. On top of that, as Hatosy pointed out, we’d get to see how different personalities mesh together and get through a work day in ways we haven’t seen on The Pitt:

You know, it requires a certain type of person, as Abbot has proved, to decide to work nights. So, you get those personalities, plus the types of cases that come in. Nights are wild, man. You get a lot of different stuff.

Considering the critical acclaim surrounding The Pitt and the fact that Shawn Hatosy himself won a 2025 Emmy for playing Abbot, a spinoff doesn’t feel like it's impossible. In fact, it feels like it’d be easy considering they already have the set and a good portion of a cast alongside a crew who could work on it too. Plus, they could time the show to run whenever The Pitt is off, making it so the two shows film and come out at different times, so there isn't much or any overlap.

However, Shawn Hatosy was quick to note that he is not trying to get in the way of the flagship show with another program. As the saying goes, you don’t want too much of a good thing. So, I can see why he said:

I wouldn’t want to try to, you know, get in the way of what’s happening in The Pitt, of course. But if the opportunity came up, I would for sure love to be a part of it.

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I’m sure fans would love to see it too, I know I would. Think about it, The Pitt on Halloween during the night shift? That’d make for a great season! Or maybe we get a season where someone from the day staff has to cover for the first time during the graveyard shift, and we get to see a fish out of water situation. That'd be a great way to bridge the two shows. No matter what, I’m sure it’d be awesome, because the characters who work when it's dark out are already so beloved.

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