Thank You For The Thursday Murder Club Movie, Netflix. Now Can We Please Get A Sequel (For A Few Reasons)?

If you were to ask me what my favorite book genre to read is, "cozy mystery" wouldn't be at the top of the list. Nothing against it, I just have other genres I tend to be drawn to. And yet, the popularity of Richard Osman's Thursday Murder Club series caught my attention enough that I had to read the first book… and then the second, and so forth. While it does play a factor in what I'm about to talk about, my love of the books isn't the only reason I really enjoyed Netflix’s new book-to-screen adaptation of The Thursday Murder Club. And it’s not the only reason I hope that, following this satisfying addition to the 2025 movie schedule , Netflix continues to bring Osman's series to the screen with additional films.

First, and foremost, thank you, Netflix, for getting The Thursday Murder Club movie made. But now I need the sequels.

Has A Sequel To The Thursday Murder Club Been Greenlit?

As of this writing, The Thursday Murder Club 2 has not been announced. It may be too soon for Netflix to determine if it wants to pursue additional movies. But it's been trending in Netflix's Top 10, which I think is a good sign. And the critics have had plenty to say about the film , which is holding a Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes (though the popcorn meter is at 55%, which isn't great). So while nothing is certain yet, here’s hoping we get good news about the future of this potential franchise. It certainly sounds like Chris Columbus and some of the cast are up for doing more Thursday Murder Club movies.

The Books Get Even Better

I don't think I fully fell in love with Osman's series until the second book. I'd say that I liked+ the first Thursday Murder Club book. I know it was one of the best books I'd read that year, but looking back, I also know I didn't love it as much as I would come to love the series with each book that followed. As I mentioned, these are a bit outside my usual choice of genres (sci-fi, some fantasy, thrillers, romance/rom-coms, etc), but I liked the writing and appreciated the characters enough to give the second book, The Man Who Died Twice, a shot. Watching the movie really was a reminder that this is just the start of a much bigger story, and that there's so much potential for great movies to follow. There are new mysteries to solve, higher stakes, and more to reveal about the existing characters.

Speaking of characters, that's a whole other reason I want to see the other books adapted.

I'm ready To Fall More In Love With These Characters

One of the big things that hit me after I read The Man Who Died Twice was that this is a series about the people in the Thursday Murder Club. That might sound obvious, but what I mean to say is, this story is about Elizabeth, Ibrahim, Ron and Joyce, and who they are as people and to each other. They may be underestimated and even disregarded by outsiders who don't know them well, but between their resources, life experience and each others' support, they're a pretty unstoppable team.

I think the movie adaptation did a solid job of introducing the characters and providing some insight into who they are beyond being residents of Coopers Chase -- specifically Elizabeth and her background in MI6. There's even more to get to know and love about this foursome, not to mention characters like Donna, Chris and Bogdan, among others.

Also, since we're on the subject of characters, I may as well point out that this movie hit the nail on the head with the casting for every character. If for no other reason, please adapt The Man Who Died Twice so that we can see Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley, Celia Imrie, Naomie Ackie, Daniel Mays and Henry Lloyd-Hughes interact more on screen, thank you.

In short, I loved getting to know and love the characters in the book, and I can see experiencing that all over again with the adaptations if additional movies are made.

Netflix Needs More Movies Like This

Let's put aside my love of the books for a second and focus on this movie on its own, and this type of movie on Netflix, in particular. The Thursday Murder Club has all of the ingredients for a great film to watch curled up at home, either alone or with friends or family. Beyond a murder mystery set in a scenic (and familiar) location , I’m clearly growing an appetite for movies to watch at home that include things like clever and underestimated heroes, villains in need of comeuppance, maybe an occasional red herring or surprise twist or two to keep me guessing, a bit of humor, and a heaping dose of heart. The Thursday Murder Club has much of that, and also offers that top-tier cast, which is more of a bonus than anything, but all the more reason to hope this particular movie spawns sequels.

I like that the film has some darker themes, particularly factoring in the crime-solving element, but there's also that cozy side of the story that makes me feel like things are going to turn out mostly ok, at least for the good guys. I like a film that strikes that kind of balance, because it holds my attention, while also allowing me to stay curled up and comfortable. There are actual stakes, but there's also cake and tea and chess being played. I'll take it. I need this kind of comfort film in my life. So, Netflix, more movies like this, please.

The Thursday Murder Club Books In Order

While we wait to see if Netflix plans to move forward with a Thursday Murder Club sequel, fans of the books have Richard Osman’s latest installment to anticipate. The Impossible Fortune hits shelves on September 30, 2025. And if you’re interested in reading the whole series, you definitely want to read them in order!