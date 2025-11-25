One Major Part Of Eddie Murphy’s Life That Was Omitted From His Documentary, According To An Insider
Not every chapter of his life made the new doc's final cut.
Eddie Murphy is back in the spotlight with a new documentary titled Being Eddie, with the 2025 Netflix release chronicling his meteoric rise from Saturday Night Live phenom to one of the biggest box-office names in comedy. However, as much as Being Eddie celebrates his career, it’s also drawn attention for what it leaves out. According to one insider, the doc omitted one major part of the Nutty Professor actor's life.
Several insiders and longtime associates of Murphy recently spoke with Radar Online about the doc. Those individuals say the documentary sidesteps a reality that has quietly shaped Murphy’s life for decades. Instead of confronting the full scope of his OCD and severe anxiety, Being Eddie paints the star more laid back than those close to him claim that he is. As one source put it bluntly:
Directed by Oscar-winner Angus Wall, Being Eddie features testimonials from Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, Jamie Foxx, and Dave Chappelle, all tracing the Shrek 5 voice talent’s electric journey through iconic moments and roles over the past four decades. However, some close to the A-list star claim the documentary skips over the legendary SNL veteran's long-rumored struggles with Howard Hughes-level germaphobia and obsessive-compulsive disorder.
Murphy has openly admitted to obsessive-compulsive tendencies in the past. Back in 1997, after a widely reported incident in West Hollywood, the comedian turned actor told police he was “obsessive-compulsive with cleanliness.” The Delirious icon also revealed he wiped down everything that had been touched in his car after an encounter. Over the years, those habits have reportedly only intensified. Another source added:
Murphy’s former partner, Spice Girl Mel B, also shed some light on his world behind closed doors. She described his immaculate home as “a gilded cage,” saying:
The pop star-turned X-factor-judge added that Eddie Murphy’s world is so tightly controlled that even something as basic as cooking requires learning his rules, and socializing meant sticking to carefully chosen routines. Other insiders echo the sentiment that what’s shown in the documentary is only what the Bowfinger lead is most comfortable sharing. According to yet another source:
Of course, the claims that come from these people who are supposedly in Murphy's inner circle cannot be substantiated. We can only take the documentary for what the final cut is. Still, if those rumors are true, for fans hoping to see all sides of Eddie Murphy, vulnerable, and dare I say, RAW, the real story may still be waiting off-camera.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Being Eddie is available to stream now for anyone with a Netflix subscription.
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing. An expert in all things horror, Ryan enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. He's also a lifelong comic book fan and an avid watcher of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.