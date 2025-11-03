You Won’t Find Pete Davidson On Social Media. But Will He Ever Come Back?

Many may have seen online that Pete Davidson is lasering off almost all his tattoos. Or perhaps fans saw the viral video of him seemingly avoiding his ex, Kim Kardashian, at SNL50. Maybe some have opinions on Davidson's high-profile dating history, but chances are, if you are sharing your thoughts on the SNL alum via social media, he hasn’t seen any of it. Davidson has been off social media for a while now, and he’s finally addressing if he’ll ever return.

Davidson has had a lot of viral moments through the years, but he told Entertainment Tonight, he doesn’t need to be on the apps to know if he’s trending, or to learn about any of the latest news or memes. If it is important, someone will tell him. The King of Staten Island star went on to include how being off social media for years has “changed his life,” answering if he’ll ever return:

No way, no. It would have to be for something I really, really care about. If you have anxiety, it’s tough to be hit with constant stuff. It’s tough to take a break from it but, when you do, you just kind of realize this is real life, the phone is not. I think the phone makes things seem like everything’s a lot worse than it is.

Pete Davidson has been candid about his struggle with his mental health in the past, which led to drug addiction. Given Davidson's status as a celebrity, I can see how social media and the scrutiny of millions through online comments would induce more anxiety, making things worse. The Bodies Bodies Bodies actor has now been sober for over a year though, thanks to the support of his close friends and family, who Davidson says he would much rather spend his time and attention on:

It is nice to take a step back and just relax and just feel like, ‘OK, How’s my family? Work’s just work.’ Things are a lot better when you’re not on your phone.

The Pickup actor does seem a lot happier these days, perhaps due to the fact that his family is growing. Davidson may not be on social media anymore, but his girlfriend, model and actress Elsie Hewitt, is. Occasionally, we get updates on Davidson via Hewitt’s Instagram and, in July, she posted that they were expecting a baby together.

I’ll admit, Pete Davidson as a dad would have been a crazy concept a few years ago. His decision-making wasn’t always the best, see one Staten Island Ferry, if you know you know. However, between getting all his tattoos removed and staying off social media for his own mental health, it seems like he’s matured a lot. Even his ex-fiancé, Ariana Grande, reportedly thinks he is ready for this next chapter.

More recently, fans had their feeds blessed with cute pics of the parents-to-be being silly and in love on vacation, and honestly, it’s nice to see Davidson living his best, real life. Plus, I dig his stache.

As much as I love seeing my favorite celebrity couples, I do think everyone could probably benefit from Pete Davidson’s example, by setting their phone down for an extended period of time. That's easier said than done, I know but, if a high-profile actor and comedian can do it, so can anybody. This practice seems to have done wonders for Davidson, who has been able to really focus on his acting career.