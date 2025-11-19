Eddie Murphy's Netflix Documentary Is Great, But I'm Shocked Some Key People Weren't Interviewed

Fans of Eddie Murphy have an opportunity to get a sense of what makes the man tick thanks to his new documentary, which just recently dropped as part of the 2025 movie schedule. Being Eddie seeks to humanize one of Hollywood’s most recognizable stars, and it’s an entertaining piece of work that could delight the Murphy faithful and those who aren’t super familiar with the impactful Saturday Night Live alum. I really enjoyed watching the film but at the same time, I’m very surprised some key individuals were not interviewed.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Who Doesn’t Receive Formal Interviews In Being Eddie?

This Murphy-centric doc, which is available to stream with a Netflix subscription, covers quite a bit of ground. Subjects tackled within the film include Murphy’s star-making turn on SNL and his successful shift into the movie business along with interviews from the likes of Dave Chappelle and Jerry Seinfeld. Additionally, viewers receive a peek into the Coming to America star’s domestic life, which includes his wife, Paige Butcher, and his 10 kids. It’s refreshing to see a little bit of Murphy’s familial bonds, but I’m just shocked there’s not more of them in the doc.

During the doc, Eddie Murphy is seen hanging out in his kitchen with his wife and a number of his kids. It’s a sweet moment, which makes me wonder why the Murphy family doesn’t appear more prominently within the documentary. At the very least, I would’ve expected for some of Eddie’s older kids to be interviewed. In theory, they could’ve provided insight into what it’s like not only having a celebrity parent, but also having such a big family.

(Image credit: Eddie Murphy/Netflix)

In fairness, Paige Butcher briefly speaks alongside her hubby as he makes jokes while they’re chilling outside their house. Still, the moment is relatively short, and Butcher doesn’t share too much. I love the notion of an interview with Butcher, as she could’ve shared some insight into how she and her husband got together and further informed viewers about what the Delirious icon is like when he’s not entertaining the masses.

The aforementioned interviews would’ve been a sweet addition to the documentary, and I would’ve eaten them up. However, I definitely don’t want to give the impression that the film is considerably worse off without them, because it’s not.

(Image credit: Eddie Murphy/Netflix)

Eddie Murphy's Documentary Still Has A Lot To Offer

Being Eddie provides a relatively exhaustive look at the titular star’s body of work, and it’s fun to hear him tell stories about working on various projects. I was particularly excited to hear Murphy discuss working on Harlem Nights (the only film he ever directed) with Richard Pryor and Redd Foxx. There’s also sweet, behind-the-scenes footage, including b-roll of Murphy testing out makeup for Coming to America and The Nutty Professor. Celebrity-related stories are also included in the doc, including one particularly wild anecdote involving the late Yul Brynner.

The Dolemite Is My Name also reflects on memories that aren’t quite as pleasant, including the joke David Spade made about him on SNL that ultimately sparked Murphy’s years-long feud with the show. However, he also detailed his 2019 return to Studio 8H, during which he reprised some of his most famous characters, like Mr. Robinson and Gumby.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And, of course, there’s also the aforementioned family aspect to all of this, and there are even some cool family photos and videos. Murphy’s relationship with his late brother, Charlie, is also touched upon briefly. So make no mistake, this documentary is more than worth the watch. The fact that interviews weren’t conducted with Murphy’s kids or wife will remain a head-scratcher for me, though.

In any case, stream Being Eddie now, and keep an eye out for other titles that will soon hit Netflix's 2025 release schedule.