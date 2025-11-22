‘There Was A Lot Of Stupidity’: DWTS’ Corey Feldman Makes Claims About Drama He Faced While On The Show
Feldman didn't hold back his thoughts.
It’s always entertaining to watch celebrities learn how to dance like a pro; however, there's always a lot of intrigue surrounding Dancing With The Stars off-camera, too. Last season saw supposed beef between host Julianne Hough and contestant Anna Delvey and a celebrity/pro duo partnering off the dance floor. Season 34, which is currently airing on the 2025 TV schedule, brought a slew of new gossip, and celebrity contestant Corey Feldman is not holding back about the drama he faced while on the show.
The Goonies actor recently made claims to the Daily Mail about the internal and external hate he received during his time on DWTS. Though Feldman was eliminated the first week, it seems he was on the show long enough to pick up on the culture off-camera, saying:
This might come as a surprise to newer fans of DWTS, given that everyone always looks excited to be there during rehearsal footage and in behind-the-scenes videos posted to social media. However, if you’ve been around for a while, you know that the relations among castmates and celebrities alike can get messy.
A lot of it comes from speculation amongst viewers. It’s no secret that DWTS includes intensive training and intimate dances, which inevitably lead to rumors. It’s part of the reason why Season 33’s winner, Joey Graziadei, asked for a partner who was already in a "successful and healthy relationship," to avoid the dating rumors that are so common with DWTS. Feldman confirmed that it was really tough to ignore the headlines once the media got hold of any rumors:
The Lost Boys actor in particular faced a lot of backlash in the media this season, seemingly coming from his partner, Jenna Johnson's brother-in-law and former DWTS pro Maksim "Maks" Chmerkovskiy. Right around the time rehearsals were supposed to start, Feldman suddenly missed nearly a week of practice, leaving producers and castmates wondering where he was. He was left with less than two weeks to get ready for the premiere.
Comments about the Gremlins actor’s poor mindset and work ethic towards his sister-in-law (Johnson) later came from Chmerkovskiy in an exclusive with Daily Mail, leaving Feldman apparently less than appreciative, and claiming his dance partner just brushed it off:
This isn’t the only instance of Chmerkovskiy stirring the pot from the sidelines this season. The former DWTS pro slammed newcomer pro Jan Ravnik for his lack of ballroom background, bluntly saying, “he has no business being a pro on DWTS.” While the Eras Tour dancer wasn’t as direct in his response as Feldman and Chmerkovskiy, he still responded to his critics.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
As for Feldman, after the headlines impacted his reputation with DWTS audiences, Johnson and the Stand By Me actor set the record straight via social media following his elimination from the show. The two denied any bad blood, with Johnson admitting on Danielle With The Stars! that she knew Feldman had scheduling conflicts prior to missing practice.
Now, with only one episode left in the season, we'll have to wait and see if these comments get addressed by anyone else on the show. Meanwhile, to find out who will take home the mirrorball trophy, be sure to tune in live to the DWTS Season 34 finale this Tuesday, November 25 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, or watch with a Disney+ subscription.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.