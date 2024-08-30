One Of Netflix’s Most Popular Shows Right Now Is 100% On Rotten Tomatoes, And It’s Worth A Watch

Some of the best true crime shows on streaming dive into murders and disappearances with unusual circumstances and multiple twists and turns that leave audiences in shock. Now, a new one has taken Netflix by storm as American Murder: Laci Peterson just received 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, proving that it’s worth watching.

The last Netflix docuseries that came out on the 2024 TV schedule was American Nightmare, and it got a 96% on Rotten Tomatoes. If you’d like to see another 2024 Netflix series that blew away critics and audiences, you should check out American Murder: Laci Peterson. After all, critics on Rotten Tomatoes gave the true crime docuseries the highest score of 100%! Plus, the Popcornmeter was complimentary of the series, as audiences gave it 80%, which means they were likely invested in what they saw.

If you need another reason to add American Murder: Laci Peterson to your streaming schedule , the numbers for Netflix’s Top 10 should impress you. It’s currently No. 2 on Netflix’s top English-speaking shows behind Emily in Paris: Season 4 . So far, the true crime story has received over 10.6 million views with over 28 million hours watched. It's also been in the charts for two weeks, showing that it keeps finding more and more new viewers.

For a bit of background on the series, American Murder: Laci Peterson follows Scott and Laci Peterson, a married couple who seemed happy. However, things took a turn for the worse when Laci, who was eight months pregnant, went missing in 2002. Her body was then found a year later, and all signs pointed toward her husband.

Through interviews with Laci’s mom, friends and relatives of the couple, and detectives, all of the pieces start to unravel about what happened to Laci Peterson and what makes Scott the guilty culprit.

Notably, Hulu has a binge-able series about the same case called The Murder of Laci Peterson that came out in 2017. While the Hulu docuseries focuses on the legal proceedings of the murder case, the Netflix project explores the human toll of the crime, as we hear a lot from Laci’s friends and family.

On top of hearing personal accounts, the project also features the media’s coverage and reaction to what happened in 2002. So, all around, this is a project that dives deep into what happened, and it is totally worth checking out, especially if you're into true crime.

The Netflix docuseries American Murder: Laci Peterson is doing very well between its 100% on Rotten Tomatoes and its No. 2 spot on the streaming service’s Top Ten shows. So, I think it's safe to say this series -- which you can stream with a Netflix subscription -- should be on your watchlist.