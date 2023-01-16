Emily In Paris Season 4: 7 Things We Know About The Next Installment Of The Netflix Show

We know her, we (sorta) like her...it’s time to talk about Emily – specifically Emily in Paris.

For three seasons, this Netflix show created by Darren Star has premiered every year with a new story an American who traveled to Paris for her job and found fulfillment in the City of Light. While the show itself has drawn criticism and had plenty of moments that don’t make sense, it’s continued, displaying the wonderful world of Paris and all it has to offer – and now, it’s going to be back for Season 4.

The fashionable drama isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, and now, we have some details on what you can expect in the next season. From who might be back to what the next season is going to be about, here are some quick things we know about Emily in Paris Season 4.

Season 4 Is Already In Production

We don’t even need to worry about whether or not the show is coming back, because it’s already been in production for several months. Emily in Paris Season 4, according to Variety , was actually being filmed back to back with Season 3 by September 2022.

What this means is that, hopefully, a premiere date might be on the horizon, but since we know nothing yet, we can’t confirm.

The Main Cast Is Expected To Return

One of the things I do love about the show is that the Emily in Paris cast is super talented, and has featured some awesome stars and guest stars to really showcase all they can do. However, there haven't been any announcements as to who is going to be back for Season 4, so we can’t say exactly who will, for sure, return.

However, since the two seasons were filmed back to back, one can reasonably expect that most of the cast that we know will be back, such as Lily Collins (obviously), Ashley Park, Camille Razat, Lucas Bravo, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, and so many more.

To be honest, it wouldn’t really feel like Emily in Paris if these people weren’t back, so I’m always down to see them return. But let’s just wait and see until a trailer or first look for Season 4 drops – then we can take a look at who is going to be back for sure.

Darren Star Says He Doesn’t Know If Alfie And Emily Can “Recover” From The Season 3 Finale

For those who don’t remember, one of the key points in Season 3 was that Emily was having trouble dealing with her suppressed emotions for Gabriel, and keeping her new relationship with Alfie stable. This came to a screeching halt in the finale when Camille openly said she knows Gabriel is in love with Emily, and Alfie just can’t stand the thought of being someone’s second choice.

While I do love Alfie (I mean, who wouldn’t? The actor himself has been in the James Bond conversation ), the drama's creator, Darren Star, said that he doesn't know if Emily and Alfie can recover from that, because Alfie made quick assumptions that Emily would want to be with Gabriel, according to an interview that he did with TV Guide :

It's something that's been a little question in the back of his mind since he met Emily. It's a bit explosive at the wedding and I am not sure how quick he's going to recover from this. I don't know that they can recover from this.

If we’re being honest, this would lowkey make me even more upset because Emily struggling to be with Alfie made me want to pull my hair out . If Star's correct, I hope Alfie finds someone who understands his worth.

Star also said in an interview with Deadline that Alfie will most likely still “be around,” but romance is probably off the table with Emily for a bit:

I don’t think romantically he is in the picture. I don’t think that makes Alfie out of the show. He certainly has a reason to be in Paris, and he’s working with Gabriel. I feel like all of our characters are still connected, just in a more complicated way.

Season 4 Is Going To Be All About “Relationships”

Were you a fan of all the relationship drama that felt like it was right out of a teen romance show in Season 3 of Emily in Paris? Because get ready, Season 4 is about to have a whole lot more of it – and with even more complex relationships then we ever thought possible.

In that same TV Guide interview from before, Star talked about what Season 4 is going to be about, and that the main focus is the centering of their relationships, whether that be romantic, professional, or otherwise, and how complicated it can be:

Season 4 is going to be more about navigating complicated relationships; personal relationships and work relationships, and how they come into conflict with each other…Emily is still going to be working with Alfie, Gabriel, and Camille. Those work relationships are really fraught with emotional conflicts.

This just sounds like a huge recipe for drama – and honestly, sign me up, because I’m here for it. I’ve been here for three seasons – let’s just keep this drama train going at this point.

We Might Not See That Cliffhanger Baby In Season 4

One of the big cliffhangers of Season 4 was that at the very end, Camille is revealed to be pregnant, something that throws a major wrench into plans. But Star was also quick to say in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that while the baby will most likely play a part in the next season, the chances of actually seeing it are very slim:

We've had three seasons, and maybe six months of actual time [have passed], so I'm not sure we're going to actually see a baby in Season 4. But I think that we're going to have to deal with the prospect of the baby.

This isn’t that surprising, as Emily’s boss just had her baby, so seeing Camille's child would mean a time-jump, which this series doesn’t seem to do. But, there's a first time for everything.

There Could Be More Story To Tell After Season 4

From all this, it really sounds like Emily in Paris is going to have an impressive Season 4, but Star thinks that there is far more story to tell. In the Deadline article, he talked about how he thinks the show can go beyond the fourth season:

I definitely think the show has a life beyond next season. It’s not necessarily conceived as a final chapter...and I don’t think this show is limited by a number of seasons, I think it’s limited by everybody’s enthusiasm and excitement about doing it and telling stories about these characters…especially after Season 3, the universe of the show is expanded because we have such a fantastic ensemble of characters and the show, it’s Emily In Paris, but I think it’s moved beyond just Emily in Paris, which is exciting.

We’re Not Sure When It Will Premiere – But It Could Be Right Before Christmas 2023

This isn’t necessarily something that we know, but we can make a safe guess and say the series will probably debut somewhere in the 2023 TV schedule . Every season of the show has come out yearly, with both Season 2 and Season 3 premiering right before Christmas.

Whether or not that will still be the case with Season 4 is unknown, so I suppose we’ll just have to wait and see.