One Piece Showrunner Doubles Down Wanting Jamie Lee Curtis For Key Role: 'We’re Trying To Manifest It'

One Piece has assembled a large fanbase over the last two and a half decades, whether we’re talking readers of the original manga, viewers of the anime or both! Now there are even more fans to keep track of thanks to the live-action TV adaptation that premiered to Netflix subscribers at the end of August, and a few weeks later, it was announced that this take on One Piece has been renewed for Season 2. As it turns out, Jamie Lee Curtis, who’s one of these One Piece enthusiasts, is keen on playing a specific role in the next season, and co-showrunner Matt Owens is determined to bring her aboard, saying that he and his team are “trying to manifest it.”

In case you missed it, Curtis said on Instagram that once the SAG-AFTRA strike is over, she will “lobby” to play Dr. Kureha in One Piece, as that character plays an integral role in the introductory arc for Tony Tony Chopper, who’s confirmed to appear in Season 2. Owens, who shares show running duties with Steven Madea, responded to the Halloween actress’ post by saying he’s eager to chat with her about the role as soon as possible.

In a new interview with Deadline, Owens described Curtis as the “perfect” fit for Kureha and recalled how after she won an Academy Award for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once, the One Piece writers room sent her a Kureha figure with a note that said, “Congratulations on your statue, here’s another one to put next to it. Hope to speak to you soon.” The showrunner continued:

When she reposted that, it got a lot of fan interest, and I commented on it. We’re trying to manifest it. Yes, as of right now, SAG is still striking so there have not been real conversations. But as soon as there can be, I’m ready. I will take her out to dinner, we’ll talk about it. We’ll do all of it because at this point we’re writing for her — we really, really want her to come and play with us in Season 2.

All this isn’t to say that Jamie Lee Curtis being cast as Dr. Kureha is a 100% guarantee, but between both her and Matt Owens’ enthusiasm, it’s safe to say the chances of it happening are pretty strong right now. And rest assured for those of you who watched the live-action One Piece, but aren’t familiar with the source material, Curtis will have plenty to do as the character. Kureha took Chopper into her care after his previous guardian died, and she taught the anthropomorphic reindeer medial science. It’s thanks to her that he’s eventually recruited to be the Straw Hat Pirates’ resident doctor.

Regarding where things stand with One Piece Season 2, while Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements from Tomorrow Studios, the production company behind the show, had said that there were “scripts ready” and that the next batch of episodes could potentially arrive “somewhere between a year and 18 months,” Matt Owens clarified that the Season 2 scripts haven’t actually been written yet. So we’re likely in for a longer wait for the next chapter of the live-action One Piece saga, and as such, it’s hard to say when casting information will start trickling in. Rest assured though, we’ll let you know if/when it’s confirmed that Jamie Lee Curtis will play Dr. Kureha as soon as that information becomes public.

Until then, look through the other best Netflix shows available to watch now, or broaden your streaming and broadcast horizons with the 2023 TV schedule. For the Jamie Lee Curtis out there, her latest movie, Haunted Mansion, can now be streamed with a Disney+ subscription.