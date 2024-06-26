'Peyton Sawyer Doesn't Have Nice Moments': The Awkward Story Behind One Tree Hill Alum Hilarie Burton Filming Her Final Scene For The Show
Yikes, yikes and yikes!
Across One Tree Hill’s nine-season run, there are a number of notable episodes that probably stand out the most in fans’ minds. One such installment is sure to be the Season 6 finale, “Remember Me as a Time of Day.” That’s because it marked Hilarie Burton and Chad Michael Murray’s final episode as regular cast members – and it was the last time Burton ever appeared on the show at all. The actress, who played the role of Peyton Sawyer Scott, recently recalled filming her final scene. And, needless to say, this behind-the-scenes story from the set of one of the best teen dramas streaming right now is awkward.
What Happens During This One Tree Hill Episode?
The Season 6 finale includes a number of major developments, to say the least. For instance, Brooke Davis and her mother, Victoria, come to an understanding, which results in the latter signing Brooke’s clothing company back over to her. Nathan Scott also learns that he’s made it into the NBA. What may be the biggest development, though, is that Peyton and Lucas Scott (Chad Michael Murray) welcome their baby girl, Sawyer. That happens after Peyton is rushed to the hospital after fainting and losing blood.
By episode’s end, the couple and their child leave the town of Tree Hill, North Carolina behind. It’s a bittersweet moment, but that and the hospital scene are incredibly sweet to watch. But, after you hear Hilarie Burton’s account of shooting material for the latter, which was chronologically shot last, you may not look at it the same way.
Hilarie Burton Has A Wild Story To Tell About Shooting Her Final One Tree Hill Scene?
The veteran actress has shared a number of intriguing BTS details about her time on the WB/CW show since she and friends/former co-stars Sophia Bush and Bethany Joy Lenz started their Drama Queens podcast. During the latest installment, they reviewed the aforementioned episode and shared their recollections of making it. One of the reasons that it was so odd for the Secret Life of Bees star to film the hospital-set scenes was that she had a prosthetic in order to help her simulate a baby bump. The situation began to really turn, however, after the majority of the crew finished their work:
So, at this point, you’re probably thinking that the awkwardest portion of this story has to deal with everyone leaving and not acknowledging the Lethal Weapon alum’s final shooting day. But that’s not it. She further explained to Bethany Joy Lenz and Sophia Bush that Chad Michael Murray proceeded to do something that (unintentionally) made the situation weirder:
One can honestly appreciate what Chad Michael Murray seemingly tried to do for his co-star, in wrangling the One Tree Hill cast so that they could say their goodbyes. But, yeah, that all sounds downright cringeworthy and, even now, I’m feeling second-hand embarrassment for Hilarie Burton. She added further thoughts about the ordeal, saying:
No one would blame you at all if you were to wince while reading this. Thankfully, the actress made it through and successfully concluded her tenure on the show. However, there’s another moment that she and her co-star experienced during Season 6 that was arguably even more awkward.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
How Did Hilarie Burton And Chad Michael Murray Learn They Wouldn’t Be Returning To The Show?
During another episode of Drama Queens that premiered earlier this year, the Solstice alum recalled the moment that she and Chad Michael Murray discovered that the show would be returning for Season 7 – without them. The star explained that she and Murray were filming a flashback sequence for Season 6, Episode 21, "A Kiss to Build a Dream On," which was set at Flaming Amy’s Bowl. She noted that, up to that point, everyone in the cast appeared to be in negotiations for new deals, except for her and her on-screen beau. And then came a painful-sounding moment that occurred while the two co-stars were filming:
Hilarie Burton went on to say that they tried to reach out to series creator Mark Schwahn, who she seemingly referred to as “Voldemort” during the podcast and other execs, as they were in town. However, they allegedly “refused” to see her and Chad Michael Murray. Like other members of the cast, the actress had issues with Schwain, who was fired for various allegations of sexual harassment while making The Royals in 2018. Burton has also discussed abuse she experienced due to Schwain.
The leading lady ultimately referred to the collective situation as a “betrayal,” though she eventually came to see it as a blessing in a way. For one, Hilarie Burton’s departure ultimately put her in a position to meet future husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan (who auditioned for OTH before meeting her). On top of that, she also landed her gig on USA Network’s White Collar. As a whole, Burton’s experiences with filming her final scene and learning beforehand that she was being let go weren’t great. So it’s lovely to hear that she’s since turned the negatives into positives.
You can check out One Tree Hill now with a Hulu subscription, and Max subscribers have access to it as well. There are also plenty of other great teen dramas to stream that you can find on the 2024 TV schedule.
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.