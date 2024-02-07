Original Harry Potter Star Reveals Adult Character He’d Play In The TV Series And I'm Sold

The Wizarding World has been entertaining audiences for decades now, through the novels, theme park attractions, and (of course) the beloved Harry Potter movies. The generations of fans are gearing up for more exciting content with the upcoming Harry Potter TV series, which will be available with a Max subscription. There are countless questions about that project, and one original Potter cast member has revealed the adult character they'd like to play. And honestly, I'm sold on this idea.

Actor Matthew Lewis played Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter films, perfectly portraying that fan favorite character. Fans have watched as Lewis got super hot post-Wizarding World, and some would like to see him return to Hogwarts in the TV series. During an appearance at MegaCon in Orlando (via People), Lewis revealed the adult character he'd like to have a swing at. As he put it:

The character I enjoyed was Professor Lupin ... If I was to have a go, that would be one that I'd do.

Sign me up. While Potter fans are hoping the original cast reprises their roles for a Cursed Child movie, the TV series is coming first. And I'd love to see the former students of Hogwarts get a chance to play the Professors this time around, including Lewis as Lupin. We'll just have to wait and see how casting shakes out, especially since that character will presumably not show up until Season 3.

Actor David Thewlis played Remus Lupin in the Harry Potter films, with the character ultimately perishing in the Battle of Hogwarts in Deathly Hallows Part Two. Whoever is cast will have big shoes to fill, thanks to the outstanding performances given by the adult cast throughout the films. Still, I think Matthew Lewis could totally pull off playing the beloved werewolf.

The Wizarding World cast reunited for the Return to Hogwarts event, which saw them reminiscing about the whopping ten years spent bringing the movies to life. This has only helped renew excitement for the franchise, and those calls to see the original cast reprise their roles for a film adaptation of The Cursed Child.

Unfortunately, there aren't currently any plans for that stage play to be brought to the big screen. It seems the studio is instead focusing on the development of the Harry Potter series, which should allow for much more of the novels to be shown than in the movies. After all, a ton of content from the books had to be cut in order to prevent the movies from being too long.

It's currently unclear when the Harry Potter series will be released on Max. In the meantime, check out the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch while we wait for more information.