Pam & Tommy: 8 Other Great Biographical Miniseries To Watch After The Hulu Original

Hulu continues to release some awesome content with its latest miniseries, Pam & Tommy. This show tells the story of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, their intense relationship, and how their sex tape being released to the public changed their lives. With a stellar Pam & Tommy cast and a tale that’s full of drama, the miniseries has become a hit for the platform.

But, after finishing up the latest episode or concluding the miniseries altogether, one might be wondering what to watch next. Look no further, as we have some great miniseries, all about famous people, court cases, and so much more that will attract your attention just as easily as Pam & Tommy did.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Halston (Netflix)

First off, let’s start with Halston. This Netflix original miniseries tells the story of Halston, a real-life fashion designer, and the story of his success and how he turned his name into a global brand, including the ups and downs of his personal and professional lives.

Ewan McGregor played the titular role of Halston. While McGregor is probably most famous for his role in the Star Wars saga, he is no Obi-Wan Kenobi in Halston. His performance is fantastic as the designer and truly shines off of the screen. In fact, McGregor even won the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Primetime Emmy for his performance, so you know it’s fantastic.

Stream Halston on Netflix.

(Image credit: FX)

American Crime Story

Next up, we have the Ryan Murphy-created American Crime Story. This anthology series covers a new case every season, telling the tale behind some of the biggest crimes / scandals in American history, from the O.J. Simpson trial to Versace’s murder.

For fans of Pam & Tommy, this series has enough drama for you to get behind. While it’s not necessarily defined as a miniseries, each season is a new story with new characters, so it’s certainly worth the watch to see a whole new case get broken down. Its latest installment, American Crime Story: Impeachment, was all about the sex scandal of Monica Lewinsky and Bill Clinton.

Stream American Crime Story on Hulu.

(Image credit: BBC One)

The Trial Of Christine Keeler (HBO Max)

If you’ve never heard of this trial, you should check out The Trial of Christine Keeler. If follows the titular character, a model whose life is forever changed when she is a part of a scandal that exposes some of her past affairs during the height of the Cold War, which might possibly threaten not only her life but national security.

While the premise sounds like any old courtroom scandal biographical miniseries, I was truly captivated by The Trail of Christine Keeler. The acting was fantastic, the set pieces great, and the drama super interesting. It also goes to show that even just small little mistakes in the past can sometimes come back to haunt you, and that’s exactly what happens with Keeler.

Stream The Trail of Christine Keeler on HBO Max.

(Image credit: Hulu)

The Act (Hulu)

Based on the true story of Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her mother, The Act is an eight-part miniseries that details Gypsy's life and the abuse she suffered under her mother - and how this, paired with an obsessive boyfriend, lead to her mother’s murder.

I have to say, The Act is truly riveting. I already knew about this true crime case just because I’ve always had an interest in it, but from the moment this began, I was hooked. You may know Joey King from The Kissing Booth cast, as it’s one of her more well-known pieces of work, but there’s nothing quite like her in this show. She is absolute perfection as Gypsy Rose, and Patricia Arquette most certainly deserved her Primetime Emmy win for her role as Gypsy’s mother. Truly one of Hulu’s best. It’s so short, you can binge it over a weekend .

Stream The Act on Hulu.

(Image credit: FX)

Fosse/Verdon (Hulu)

If you’re into biographical miniseries about historical figures, be sure to check out Fosse/Verdon. This eight-part miniseries details the relationship, both creative and romantic, between legendary choreographer and filmmaker, Bob Fosse, and dancer/actress, Gwen Verdon, and all the struggles they faced from their highs to their lows.

Ugh, man, this show is just great. As someone who has loved Bob Fosse’s work, like Pippin and Chicago, this series was like a dream come true, and learning about this relationship that he formed with Gwen Verdon, and how much she influenced his work and helped him, shows just how far a power couple can go. Michelle Williams and Sam Rockwell star, and they kill it.

Stream Fosse/Verdon on Hulu.

(Image credit: Netflix)

When They See Us (Netflix)

Another Netflix miniseries on this list, When They See Us, is a phenomenal crime/drama miniseries. This amazing series follows the story of the 1989 Central Park jogger case, in which five Black and Latino males were falsely accused (and later prosecuted) on charges of rape and assault on a white woman, leading to their lives changing forever and being branded as “The Central Park 5.”

This miniseries is so well-done. When They See Us is a show that you only have to watch once, but that one viewing will stick with you for the rest of your life. Paired with a talented cast, When They See Us tells an absolutely impactful and heart-wrenching story about the impacts of institutionalized racism and how one wrong charge in someone's life can change it forever, as well as that of their families. It’s truly one of the best miniseries on Netflix and one you should definitely watch.

Stream When They See Us on Netflix.

(Image credit: BBC One)

A Very English Scandal (Amazon Prime)

While most of these miniseries are leaning more into drama, A Very English Scandal pairs comedy and drama nicely. This miniseries, starring Hugh Grant and Ben Whishaw, details the English case of Jeremy Thorpe, a politician who had a huge sex scandal of massive proportions that almost ended in murder.

I think what I like the most about this miniseries is that while it is a serious event that happened, A Very English Scandal doesn’t go to the lengths of making it as dramatic as some of the other miniseries on this list. The moments of comedy are truly ones that lighten up the situation, but pairing that with drama creates a truly enthralling experience that will capture your attention. And, since the miniseries is only three episodes long, it’s the perfect show to watch in a day.

Stream A Very English Scandal on Amazon Prime.

(Image credit: FX)

Mrs. America (Hulu)

Last but not least, we have Mrs. America. This miniseries from FX recaps the tale of the Equal Rights Amendment, and the brilliant women that paved the way in order for this to happen, as well as the backlash that it received from opposing forces.

Mrs. America is a great miniseries from start to finish. From the moment I began watching it, I found myself captivated by the stories of these historical figures that truly changed the way in which America voted. But what made this miniseries even better was seeing the movement from both sides, both the people who were involved in trying to push the amendment forward and the ones who were against it, escalating drama and showing that not everything is black and white. It was definitely one of FX’s best dramas .

Stream Mrs. America on Hulu.

There are so many more fantastic miniseries out there that you can stream, but hopefully once you finish Pam & Tommy, you have options on what to watch next. As for me, I think I’ll go and re-watch American Crime Story.