Pamela Anderson’s Son Reveals How The Documentary Pamela, A Love Story Has Impacted The Baywatch Icon

Brandon Lee, the son of Pamela Anderson , decided to make a documentary about his mother to unveil the truth about the Baywatch star’s life. After it was announced this documentary would hit Netflix streaming , millions of subscribers would get the chance to learn about the human persona of Anderson outside of the headlines and the unauthorized Hulu series Pam & Tommy. With the positive critical reception Pamela, a Love Story has received, Lee shares how his documentary impacted his mother.

The intention Brandon Lee had in making a documentary about his mother, Pamela Anderson, was to change the world’s misconceptions they had about her. Who better to tell this story than her own flesh and blood? While the Netflix documentary landed Lee two Emmy nominations, he told People what he’s most proud of is the positive impact it's had on Anderson.

People will come up to her and say things like, 'I used to not like you, I used to think you did all this stuff for fame and personal gain, but I like you. You're a real person.' To know that a film, telling a story, can have a real impact on someone's life, that's the real payoff.

It’s incredibly inspiring of Anderson’s son to help his mother’s image by showing her in his documentary her most genuine self. While the Home Improvement actress’s life was not without controversy, there’s always much more to a person than what’s displayed in the headlines. Brandon Lee admits Pamela, a Love Story was thought out long before Pam & Tommy, although the documentary couldn’t have come at a better time after that show's premiere. The Hulu subscription series showcased the Canadian-American star’s traumatic moment when the sex tape between her and then-husband Tommy Lee was made public. Anderson felt “sick” about the series as she claimed she was not sought out for permission with no desire to watch it.

Documentaries about high-profile celebrities like Pamela Anderson are very important for audiences to see. Previous misconceptions will be replaced with a person's real truth. Lee continued to explain what it was about his Netflix documentary that achieved popularity.

The fact that that you can look so deeply into someone's life and so intimately are what made it so popular. Learning that she was a romantic and loved love and was a risk taker and just a good person down to her core? That's the real stuff that just shines through.

If you want to know how real, some things to know about the Pamela Anderson documentary is we get glimpses of the ‘90s bombshell’s life through her diaries pointing back to childhood. We also see plenty of uncovered footage and old home movies that bring together a personal intimacy we can explore of the animal activist. While Pamela, a Love Story may dive into this actress’s controversial moments, her son’s focus is showing how she overcame them. Anderson did have one major request for her son about making the documentary - to show it to the world before showing her. Once the documentary’s subject finally did see it, she told a nervous Lee, “Bravo. It's very good. And it's very thorough!” Isn’t that a relief!