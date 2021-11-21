Real Housewives’ Kyle Richards Weighs In On Working With Ramona Singer Following Ultimate Girls Trip Drama

The long-awaited Real Housewives franchise crossover special, Ultimate Girls Trip, is finally here and streaming on Peacock. It stars the biggest names of their respective spinoffs: New York City’s Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer, Atlanta’s Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore, New Jersey's Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga and Beverly Hills’ Kyle Richards. Four episodes have already dropped, with more to come in the next few weeks. But as some of the cast would tell it, the major issues stem from Singer and their failed attempts to reign in her notorious mouth. Since then, Richards has weighed in with a slightly different take on working with the controversial alum on the new series.

So far as we've seen, Ramona Singer’s sense of entitlement for the best bedroom and doing activities how she wants has rubbed many of her co-stars the wrong way. After a specific cursing incident early on, she became in the lowest of graces with Kenya Moore. However, Kyle Richards doesn't seem to have any deep beef of her own with Singer. Talking to Entertainment Tonight, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said:

I actually admire Ramona. Yes, she has her moments, but I also have seen a lot softer side of Ramona, and a very sweet side of Ramona. She opened up a lot about some things towards the end of the trip, which explained a lot to me about Ramona, and how she kind of operates and why she does the things she does.

The RHONY star has, in fact, been more open in the last few years on her main show about why she thinks she is the way she is. She shared that she had a difficult childhood with her alcoholic, abusive father and that, more recently, her brother’s accidental death (supposedly the result of substance abuse issues) have taken a toll on her. It's not certain if she discusses these deep issues on Ultimate Girls Trip, but it would seem most likely. Co-star Melissa Gorga has indicated herself that the trip is more so a group of women bonding through their experiences, not strictly drama. On what the upcoming episodes will hold with the polarizing star, Kyle Richards only said:

You have to wait and see, but I did get to spend a lot of time with her. She is a lot of fun, I will say. Yes, she offends people sometimes. I don't know if she's just very unfiltered and says things that are not appropriate, but she also makes me laugh -- and I forgive when people make me laugh. I can forgive anything if you make me laugh. And she was really making me laugh. And we were always like the ones that were ready to go and have fun all the time.

The “unfiltered” Real Housewives of New York star received a ton of backlash from her behavior on the show’s last season. She vocalized to Eboni K. Williams, New York's first Black housewife, that she didn't like talking about race and politics and attempted to even stop the newcomer from doing so. It sparked a major debate amongst Bravo fans regarding whether a reality show is the time and place for serious topics. What's more, it would come out after the controversial season aired that Ramona Singer faced an internal investigation for allegedly saying that the situation is why Black castmates shouldn't be on the show, which she has emphatically denied.

Drama evidently continues to follow Ramona Singer no matter if she’s in New York City or in Turks and Caicos. But now I'm wondering, if Kyle Richards says she could forgive Singer for her troublesome ways, maybe there's still a chance that her long feud with former BFF/co-star Lisa Vanderpump will come to an end as well? But of course, you can focus on the relationship at hand by checking out new episodes of the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip on Thursdays over on Peacock.