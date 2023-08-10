Pee-Wee Herman's Bike Was Added To Roku City Following Paul Reubens’ Death, And Yes, I’m Emotional

Paul Reubens truly was a phenomenal actor who graced us with the character of Pee-Wee Herman ever since 1978. When it was revealed on July 30th that the talented comedian died at 70 , people have been finding ways to pay tribute to Reubens in any way they could. Roku City certainly kept this late actor in mind when they added Pee-Wee’s bike to the device’s screensaver and I can’t help but be emotional about this.

If you remember Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure , the title character's bike played a very important role in the movie. After getting stolen, it was up to the iconic character to rope himself towards a wild adventure in retrieving it back. After Paul Reubens died from a private battle with cancer, Roku City made sure to tribute the talented actor by including Pee-Wee’s cruiser bike onto the device’s screensaver which features this four-wheeler up against a building in a rotating city landscape. Check out Roku City’s newest addition in the photo below and try not to cry.

(Image credit: Roku City)

It’s so sweet seeing how Roku City is keeping Paul Reubens in their thoughts. Who would have thought a bicycle would melt our hearts like this? According to a behind-the-scenes fact of the Tim Burton movie , it wasn’t until a custom bike was given to Reubens for him to ride around the Warner Bros. lot that he got the idea to have this mode of transportation be the plot of the movie. This bike is also an important piece of movie memorabilia in that it found its way on eBay and was sold at auction for $36,000 . As the fantasy adventure film did a great job showing the love story between a man-child and his most prized possession, clearly someone else wanted to feel that same love too.

The story of Pee-Wee Herman is an example of how when one door closes, another opens. Reubens created The Pee-Wee Herman Show in the early 1980s at the Roxy Theater after being rejected from SNL (who also paid tribute to Reubens after his death) . After these late-night shows were selling out for both adults and kids, HBO launched The Pee-Wee Herman Show on the uncensored stand-up show On Location. While this lovable character was included in movies like the Cheech & Chong movies, he got his own movie through Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure in 1985. This adventure-comedy film helped make a name for Tim Burton in his directorial debut and is considered one of his best movies . Bringing in $40.9 million at the box office, this brought on the CBS series Pee-Wee’s Playhouse which was also super successful.

Plenty of people shared their stories of Paul Reubens after his death . Many have said what a warm man he was in taking the time to make conversations with people and dedicate his time to them. Pee-Wee’s Big Holiday star Joe Manganiello also paid tribute to the star who he said felt lucky to know him and praised him as “an artist and a weirdo who fought for other artists and weirdos.” Cabazon Dinosaurs also honored the Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor by painting one of the giant green dinosaur statues from the movie with the suit and tie the childlike character is known for wearing. He will be greatly missed.