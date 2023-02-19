Penn Badgley Has Thought A Lot About His You Character, To The Point Where He Just Explained Joe's Feelings On Taylor Swift

Warning! Spoilers ahead for Season 4 Part 1 of Netflix’s You. Read at your own risk!

Penn Badgley is back as Joe Goldberg in Season 4 Part 1 of the hit stalker drama You, and he’s taken things across the pond this time. However, now he’s the one being stalked and framed as he takes up the identity of professor Jonathan Moore, but his likes and dislikes are staying put. And that includes not really caring for Taylor Swift, which honestly, is probably a good thing.

Penn Badgley revealed that when it comes to music, Taylor Swift is not particularly in Joe’s top 10 according to Variety. He has a good reason for why he thinks that way too, and it really does make sense when you think about it:

I think, unfortunately, he would despise her. Because she's successful and blonde, maybe? I don't know, but I think he would.

Considering Joe is basically annoyed any time anyone shows off or brags about how successful they are, it does make sense that he would feel the same way about celebrities, at least certain kinds of celebrities. Taylor Swift not being on Joe’s radar is a good thing because I can’t imagine what would happen if she caught his eye, and got stuck in his orbit.

While the discussion does seem a bit random, there’s a pretty good reason it was brought up. Penn Badgley directed the upcoming penultimate episode, titled “She’s Not There,” and it evidently has a reference to the record-breaking singer. Fans will remember that the Season 3 finale of You perfectly placed Swift and Bon Iver's duet “exile” at the end of the episode. If something similar like that happens again, it’s going to be another chilling yet beautiful scene, especially with Badgley directing it.

Something else that fans can look forward to in Season 4 Part 2 of You is the return of Love Quinn, Joe’s equally crazy ex-wife and baby mama. How and why she comes back is still a mystery. However, considering she wouldn’t be the first of Joe’s exes to come back from the dead, it wouldn’t be surprising if she survived getting poisoned and left in a burning house, all while a Taylor Swift song played in the background.

There are many questions for You Season 4 Part 2, now we can add this upcoming Taylor Swift reference to that list. Now that Joe’s stalker and the real Eat The Rich Killer have been revealed, the final five episodes of the season are going to be as intense as ever. Hopefully, a Season 5 of You happens so that craziness can continue, because it seems likely that the season is going to end on another cliffhanger.

Season 4 Part 1 of You is streaming now with a Netflix subscription. Season 4 Part 2 will premiere on Thursday, March 9, so you'll be able to see this Taylor Swift reference soon. Also, be sure to check out CinemaBlend’s 2023 Netflix TV schedule to see what else is coming to the streamer soon.