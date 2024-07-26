Percy Jackson's Aryan Simhadri Was Asked About How Grover’s Wedding Dress For Season 2 Is Coming Along, And His Reaction Is Hilarious

Minor SPOILERS ahead for Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

Demigods, we knew it was coming the moment Season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians was announced – Grover is about to hear wedding bells. As fans of the Rick Riordan books know all too well, the satyr finds himself in a wedding dress in the second book of the series, in the grips of a blind cyclops named Polyphemus and very much in need of being rescued. So as the Percy Jackson cast got ready to shoot Season 2, which is based on Riordan's Sea of Monsters, of course a fan asked about Grover’s upcoming special occasion.

The main trio from Percy Jackson and the Olympians reunited at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday for their very own panel alongside a few other cast members and the show’s creators. During the fan question segment of the panel, Aryan Simhadri was asked about whether he’d be saying Yes to the Dress in Season 2. Here’s how he responded:

The best thing has been practicing sprinting in the dress. I feel like Julia Roberts, it’s awesome.

During the funny panel moment (which you can watch via Twitter ) the cast stayed relatively mum on Season 2, especially since they don’t start filming it until next week, but they did have a fun back and forth about Grover’s wedding dress. Apparently, Simhadri has already been fitted in the dress and has been practicing some stunts in the attire. And it’s giving Runaway Bride! Walker Scobell also weighed in:

I’ve seen a couple of rough drafts of it, and he looks great.

Of course, do you really need to look good if your groom is a blind cyclops? The cast certainly looked strapping at their own SDCC panel. Check ‘em out:

(Image credit: Disney Photos)

It’s sure going to be sad not to see the entire trio together for most of Season 2 given the major arc for Grover in the Sea of Monsters plotline. At least we’ll always have Season 1 to go back to with a Disney+ subscription .

Otherwise during the panel, Percy Jackson and the Olympians' author Rick Riordan also announced the first new cast member to be joining Season 2 via a video message. As readers will also know, Percy makes friends with a cyclops named Tyson, who becomes key to the rest of the series. It was announced that The Half Of It’s Daniel Diemer is taking on the role and has already met with the trio.

