PETA Made A Statement After Kim Kardashian And North Shared A Video Of Their Dogs People Weren’t Happy With

People who follow Kim Kardashian ’s life realize that while she’s known for many things, like being an incredibly savvy social media user who’s far from being afraid of posting butt-baring bikini shots , she’s also no stranger to controversy. In fact, it was just in early December that she had to step away from Balenciaga , a high end fashion brand, after the company became embroiled in its own controversy over an ad campaign featuring kids with BDSM imagery. Now, though, PETA has made a statement about the SKIMS founder after she and her daughter, North, shared a video of their dogs that some folks were unhappy about.

What Did PETA Say About Kim Kardashian’s Dog Video?

So, for some background, The Kardashians star has two Pomeranian pups (named Sushi and Sake) who reside with her and her four children. Shortly before the new year, she and North posted a TikTok video of the dogs frolicking in their holiday decoration-adorned home ( giant Christmas tree not included this time), which followers quickly noticed seemed to be a garage. When negative comments began to pour in, she deleted the video, which prompted even more disapproving words on the account. Now, PETA has weighed in, as senior vice president Lisa Lange told Page Six :

Knowing that Kim Kardashian is anti-fur and mostly vegan, we are hoping hard that she does not relegate her dogs to life in a garage. What PETA does know is that dogs are highly social pack animals who need more than just soft beds and decorative stockings: They deserve to feel safe, loved, and to live inside the house as part of the family.

Another TikTok user reposted the video after it was deleted, where more negative comments came in as people wondered about why the dogs would be kept in the garage while she and her family live in a lavish home. One user noted that “no they’re not being mistreated, but you’d think someone in a mansion would have like a dog room inside the mansion and not the garage,” as another figured that the pups had been relegated to the Kardashian garage because having them in the house wouldn’t "fit" their "aesthetic."

Meanwhile, several others also commented, and admitted that they didn’t believe the setup was so bad, with one saying, “Y’all know her garage is heated to the fullest. I see nothing wrong with this at all.”

The businesswoman and lawyer in training is definitely known for having an “aesthetic,” with her personal fashion and home always perfectly crafted. Her clothing choices have landed her in some trouble before, with her 2022 Met Gala dress leading to criticism of the weight she lost to fit into it , whether she should have worn it at all, and the museum which owned the gown having to come forward and set the record straight about her not damaging the Marilyn Monroe gown .