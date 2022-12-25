Merry Christmas From Kylie Jenner And Kim Kardashian’s Massive Christmas Trees

It’s the time of the year for celebrities engaging in the time old tradition of Elf on the Shelf and showing off Christmas trees of every shape, size, and lighting color. In the case of the Kardashian and Jenner clan, size matters. In fact Kylie Jenner and her half sister Kim Kardashian both have impressively large trees this year.

I’m not sure if Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian were trying to one-up one another with their trees or if they simply like big trees (and they cannot lie), but the results are impressive. In fact, it's a pretty stark reminder that sometimes billionaires like Kim and Kylie are not just like us. Tis the season to show off a little.

(Image credit: Kylie Jenner Instagram )

Kylie Jenner’s Truly Enormous Tree

Kylie Jenner first showed off her foyer Christmas tree a few weeks back, showing the process of setting up the tree the reaches all the way to her second story ceiling and pulling out the trimmings to match. It’s really one of the most enormous in-home trees I’ve ever seen and it caught the attention of many on Instagram who called the tree “soooo beautiful” or used it as a reference their own personal tree “goals.”

However, there were some snarky responses to the big, beautiful tree as well, with one commenter on Instagram noting, “Tree prob cost more than my student loans.” A second commenter on Twitter was also particularly amusing, writing, “Kylie Jenner's Christmas tree just called us broke.”

She wasn’t the only daughter of Kris Jenner to pull out all the stops for her tree display this year. In fact, her elder half sister Kim Kardashian – she of the neutral shades and minimalist home – also shared her own giant AF Christmas tree. Oh yeah, and Kim had an additional cool bathroom setup, too.

(Image credit: Kim Kardashian, Instagram)

Kim Kardashian’s Massive Christmas Tree (And Multi-Tree Bathroom Setup)

Not to be outdone, Kim Kardashian has her own massive Christmas tree in the Hidden Hills home she kept after her divorce from Kanye West. Of course, it's also housed in her giant house in her huge living space, so the elaborate tree doesn't fill the space in the same way Kylie's does. However, just look at the size of that tree next to her also-large piano. It is very large!

As a sidebar, you also probably see someone playing piano in the image. That's because the tree ain't the only thing Kim's doing this holiday season to bring a little extra magic. In fact, she actually hired a pianist to wake up her kids "every morning" during the holiday season.

I don’t think I’m remiss in saying that of course Kim K has white lights on her tree in her white living room. She certainly has her home's aesthetic down to a science. Meanwhile, while Kylie and Kim both showed off their aspirational trees, Kim actually has a pretty sweet setup in her bathroom as well. The mom of four can relax in her tub and enjoy a Christmas display all at the same time. As her former bestie Paris Hilton would say, "that's sliving."

(Image credit: Kim Kardashian Instagram)

The wall of Christmas trees also provides some privacy in her master bathroom as well. On her Stories, Kim spoke about typically have plants located outside the windows, but the Christmas tree display looks particularly magical. It's too bad holiday lights aren't en vogue all months of the year.

(Image credit: Travis Barker, Instagram.)

Kourtney And Travis Barker Also Have An On-Brand Tree

While it's not quite as giant as her siblings' trees, Kourtney Kardashian's new husband Travis Barker also shared a post with their own spooky holiday setup. Halloween is really Kourtney and Travis' big holiday, but I do appreciate the effort they put in here to stay true to their aesthetic.

New episodes of The Kardashians will be coming and typically air some months after the actual moments play out in real life, so I presume at some point in the coming months, we'll hear how these holiday displays came together in detail. Stay tuned with a Hulu subscription and we'll see you -- and Kim, Kyle and co. -- in the new year.