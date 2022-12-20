Kim Kardashian Gets Cheeky In New Bikini Post ‘Looking Back At 2022’

Kim Kardashian has many titles at this point. She’s a reality TV star, business mogul, socialite and mother to four children. She’s also a social media savvy star who has seemingly mastered the art of the bikini pic. Anyone who follows her on social media undoubtedly knows that she drops red-hot snapshots on numerous occasions. Kardashian has been known to use them to signify that she’s ready for a new adventure or to simply let her fans know that she’s been on vacation . She also has a sense of humor when it comes to some of the pics and got particularly cheeky with a bikini post that saw her “looking back at 2022.”

As the year prepares to close, it’s only natural that some people would take time to reminisce about the past 12 months. Kim Kardashian proved in an Instagram post that she likes to “reflect” on her experiences. The smoking bikini pic – which is likely a previously unused throwback given she has blonde hair in it – shows her capturing a shot of her reflection while on a beach. It’s pretty flawless and, if you don’t believe me, take a look for yourself:

The SKIMS founder can be funny when she wants to be (as proven by that zinger-filled SNL monologue from 2021). I’d say that this photo goes down as one of her best bathing suit selfies. Sure, the shot is well composed, but she gets extra points here for being “cheeky” with her caption – and with the position she posed in. Of course, who could also ignore the beauty of her surroundings as well? With temperatures dropping in plenty of places right now, there are probably a lot of folks who would love to enjoy a warm-looking locale like that.

At this point, Kim Kardashian has countless pics in which she’s sporting swimwear – so much so that she published a book featuring her various selfies . Some of the most memorable ones were taken on special occasions. For example, Kardashian marked her billionaire status using a bikini pic and did the same thing when she celebrated her 40th birthday a few years back. Kardashian even dropped one shortly after going Instagram official with former boyfriend Pete Davidson .

What’s maybe even more interesting than the photos themselves is the flurry of responses that they draw from fans and celebrities alike. Comments under this latest post show that many admirers are swooning over the star’s impeccable physique. Her friends, Lala Anthony and Olivia Pierson also approved of the stunning pic. While reactions like that are the norm, some people like Khloé Kardashian chime in with more surprising responses .

I’d say that Kim Kardashian definitely adds new meaning to the phrase “looking back.” Some may not peg her as a truly nostalgic person, though, given how she’s always making moves in preparation for the future. That’s understandable because, at the end of the day, we do have to move forward or risk getting left behind. (Sorry, I couldn’t resist that one.)