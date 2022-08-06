Why Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Broke Up After 9 Months, Despite Reportedly Trying To Make It Work

One of the most unexpected relationships to come out of showbiz over the past year has come to an end. Reality TV superstar and businesswoman Kim Kardashian and SNL alum and comedian Pete Davidson have split after just nine months of dating, with the news coming shortly after reports that they were trying to make it work. So, what happened that Kardashian and Davidson have called it quits with their romance?

Well, according to a source close to Kardashian cited by Page Six, the long distance between the two while Davidson was working in Australia was part of what led to the split. According to the source:

Kim and Pete have decided to just be friends. They have a lot of love and respect for each other, but found that the long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.

The love story that started with the two sharing a kiss while dressed as Aladdin and Princess Jasmine during a Saturday Night Live sketch has ended, but not because of any big fight or falling out. The source further stated that the split isn't because of an "event" causing it, and that it "had nothing to do" with Kanye West, with whom Kardashian is co-parenting.

The two had to start spending some significant time apart when Pete Davidson began filming A24's Wizards! in Australia. Kim Kardashian was able to visit him, and even reportedly dropped a racy comment about her plans when they were able to reunite on one of her trips. It wasn't too long ago that rumors were swirling about the two discussing starting a family of their own together.

Just days ago, a source reported that they were "still going strong and making it work." Evidently, the distance and their different schedules finally became too much for them to juggle along with a relationship. At the time of writing, neither Kardashian nor Davidson has publicly commented on the reports of their split. More details will undoubtedly be revealed in the coming days, but it's safe to say that the timeline of their relationship was pretty wild.

A lot of that is due to the reactions from Kanye West. He didn't take well to Davidson and his soon-to-be ex-wife starting a relationship, and began a feud on social media that – on one odd occasion – included a photoshopped image of West and Davidson in the Captain America: Civil War poster. West started laying low earlier this year after the feud ended, and it's at least nice to know that he didn't cause the breakup.

Fans of The Kardashians will still get a glimpse of the two during their romance, however, with their Hulu subscription. Although Kim Kardashian reportedly never tried to talk Pete Davidson into appearing in front of the camera for Season 1 (and he may in fact have been lurking off-camera), some teaser footage revealed that Season 2 will feature Davidson. See for yourself when The Kardashians returns for its second season on Thursday, September 22 on Hulu in the 2022 TV premiere schedule.