Pete Davidson Is Reuniting With A Fellow SNL Vet For His New Peacock Show

Pete Davidson may no longer be on Saturday Night Live, but he is still going to be working with a former co-star for his new Peacock series, Bupkis. The half-hour live-action comedy is a fictionalized version of Davidson’s life, and SNL creator Lorne Michaels serves as an executive producer. That's not the only reunion happening, as it was just announced that Kenan Thompson will be guest-starring!

The SNL star is among six newly-announced guest stars for Bupkis, and definitely a standout thanks to their years working together before Davidson departed earlier in 2022, among other members of the cast. While details about Kenan Thompson's character aren't yet known, he has been setting records and hitting milestones at SNL for a reason: he knows how to deliver great comedy on the small screen.

Thompson joins fellow actors Charlie Day, Brad Garrett, Simon Rex, Ray Romano, and Chase Sui Wonders in landing guest roles, although their characters also haven't been revealed just yet. Bupkis also marks a reunion for Garrett and Romano, who spent years together on the sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond.

Bupkis also stars Sopranos vet Edie Falco and Joe Pesci, so this slate of guest stars just adds more reasons for fans of the former SNL star to get excited about what's on the way. That said, Bupkis won't just deliver more of the same of what Davidson brought to the variety series. The new comedy will take from Pete Davidson’s personal life and the way that he sees the world. Based on what we know so far about the new project, wouldn’t be surprising if it becomes Peacock (opens in new tab)'s newest hit once it releases.

Pete Davidson has remained plenty busy since saying goodbye to Studio 8H earlier this year. On top of Bupkis, his new movie with Kaley Cuoco, Meet Cute, has been getting positive reviews from critics. He also has four other upcoming projects, including Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and Wizards! coming out next year, and The Home and Dumb Money, which are both in production. So we will still see Davidson quite a lot, even if it’s not on Saturday Night Live.

Meanwhile, since Lorne Michaels is an EP and Kenan Thompson is guest starring, could we expect more familiar SNL faces on Bupkis? As of now, it’s unknown, but with the legacy Davidson left on the series, it’s possible that Thompson won’t be the only one coming to play on the upcoming show. For now, we’ll just have to look forward to the reunion between Davidson and Thompson.

If you’re worried that Kenan Thompson’s guest spot on Bupkis marks a sign that he’s thinking about leaving SNL (especially following Thompson’s Emmys hosting gig and his now-canceled sitcom Kenan) there’s no need. Thompson still gets excited for each new season of the NBC series, and he’s opened up about when he’d want to leave, which won’t be until the show hits 50 seasons in a couple of years. So there’s still plenty of time.

There isn’t a set premiere date as of yet for Bupkis, but it will be streaming on Peacock with a subscription! In the meantime, check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 TV schedule to see what else is coming soon.