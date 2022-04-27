Pete Davidson Just Joined A New TV Show That Isn't SNL, Even Though Lorne Michaels Is Involved

Considering his outings with Kim Kardashian and his since-ended social media feud with Kanye West , one may forget that Pete Davidson does indeed still work. The 28-year-old star remains a cast member on Saturday Night Live, having made his return to the show earlier this month. He also has a few films in production like Meet Cute, which stars Kaley Cuoco. Davidson is now set to take on another TV venture that’s not SNL. But funny enough, the sketch comedy series’ creator, Lorne Michaels, is still involved in the upcoming project.

Pete Davidson is teaming up with Peacock for a new comedy series titled Bupkis, the streamer announced. A half-hour comedy, the show will see Davidson play a fictionalized version of himself in a world with over-the-top elements. Yet the storytelling itself is said to be grounded and in sync with the comedian’s distinct perspective of society. In addition, Davidson will write and executive produce alongside Dave Sirus and Judah Miller. Lorne Michaels, Erin David and Andrew Singer also serve as EPs under the Broadway Video banner.

What’s particularly interesting about the announcement is that it mentions that the series was ordered amid a highly competitive situation. The exact details aren’t specified, but what’s definitely apparent is that the streamer is pleased to have the King of Staten Island star in the fold. Susan Rovner, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming’s Chairman, Entertainment Content, expressed her enthusiasm in an accompanying statement:

Pete Davidson is one of the most sought-after comedians today with his smart, one-of-a-kind humor and honest point of view. Bupkis will showcase Pete’s funny, surprising and unfiltered brand of comedy audiences have come to love as we continue to bolster our Peacock comedy slate.

Late last year, Lorne Michaels revealed that he’s eyeing retirement , though the veteran producer is still getting plenty done before hanging it up for good. It’s worth noting that this isn’t the first time he’s worked with a Saturday Night Live alum on a totally different show. Michaels currently serves as an EP on longtime SNL vet Kenan Thompson’s eponymous NBC sitcom as well as That Damn Michael Che (which can be streamed with an HBO Max subscription).

Pete Davidson appears to have built a solid relationship with the 77-year-old TV veteran, though this new show does cast further questions upon his future with SNL . For the past few years now, many have wondered just how much longer Davidson plans to keep his gig at 30 Rock, especially since his star is only growing. He’s become a breakout since joining the cast in 2014, and his departure would represent a major loss for the late-night television institution.

Nevertheless, fans of the Sucide Squad alum are sure to be excited by the prospect of him leading his own show. Bupkis’ premise sounds interesting enough but, with the quirky star guiding the proceedings, it could be something hilarious and maybe even heartfelt. Hopefully, he, Lorne Michaels and co. can get the job done.