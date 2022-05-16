Pete Davidson's New Streaming Series Just Added A Sopranos Star

Pete Davidson is the latest Saturday Night Live star to branch out into other forms of TV with the help of Lorne Michaels. The comedian has an upcoming series that is a fictionalized version of his life, and a Sopranos alum is joining the cast.

During the NBCUniversal Upfront presentation, Peacock announced The Sopranos’ Edie Falco will star in the upcoming comedy BUPKIS, playing Pete Davidson’s mom. The half-hour live-action comedy written and executive produced by the SNL vet is expected to be a fictionalized version of Davidson’s real life but will still include the over-the-top views of the world and grounded elements that make Davidson who he is as a comedian.

News of Pete Davidson’s new series first broke at the end of April. NBCUniversal Television and Streaming’s Chairman, Entertainment Content, Susan Rovner, expressed her excitement in having Davidson be a part of the comedy lineup on Peacock. SNL creator Lorne Michaels is executive producing BUPKIS for Broadway Video, with showrunner Judah Miller and David Sirus writing and executive producing the series alongside executive producers Erin David and Andrew Singer.

In fact, Edie Falco’s involvement in BUPKIS will be one for the books, though she's had many notable roles over the years. The actress’ most recent television role was as Hillary Clinton in last year’s Impeachment: American Crime Story for 7 of the season’s 10 episodes. She was also the titular character in Showtime’s Nurse Jackie from 2009-2015 and, of course, starred in The Sopranos as Carmela Soprano, reprising that role in last year’s The Many Saints of Newark.

Falco is keeping busy in not only television but film. She’s set to portray General Ardmore in the next two Avatar movies, slated to come out in 2022 and 2024. It’s going to be a big year for her, and I’m excited to see how it will all come together for her.

It will be interesting to see how she will bring her portrayal as Pete Davidson’s mom to life and if it will compare at all to his real-life mom once the show moves forward. Regardless, considering she’s done plenty of challenging work, Edie Falco should have no problem with the role.

Coincidentally, news of BUPKIS’ new cast addition comes not long after NBC announced the cancellation of a series led by another SNL vet. Longtime cast member Kenan Thompson’s comedy Kenan was part of the 2022 cancellation bloodbath that really picked up late last week. That series only lasted two seasons, with the now-series finale airing back in January. But while one SNL-oriented show says goodbye, another is moving forward.

There's plenty you can get with a Peacock subscription, so you’re be ready to stream BUPKIS when it comes out. And with the stacked cast and Lorne Michaels' involvement, there's surely a lot to look forward to.